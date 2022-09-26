Martina McBride to launch 'The Joy of Christmas Tour' at Greensboro's Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — Country music singer Martina McBride will launch her “The Joy of Christmas Tour” on Nov. 26 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at TangerCenter.com.

McBride will once again hit the road to celebrate the holiday season in what has become a favored tradition of not only her fans but of McBride's as well.

"This is the 12th year of doing the Joy of Christmas Tour and I truly believe our 2022 version of the show is the best yet," McBride said in Monday's news release.

"It is truly a night for the whole family to celebrate all the joyful things about the holiday season," McBride said. "We look forward to it every year and are honored that our show has become a tradition for us and the fans."

This year also marks McBride's 25th anniversary of her impactful album "Evolution" - a heartfelt and soaring project that produced two No. 1 hits ("Wrong Again" and the iconic "A Broken Wing") and was certified 3x Platinum by the RIAA.

Recently announced, McBride’s exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame, "Martina McBride: The Power of Her Voice," has been extended to be on display until July 2023.

The collection, which was unveiled in the summer of 2021, explores the music and legacy of the influential vocalist, tracing her journey from performing in her family’s band as a child to becoming a chart-topping, award-winning, perspective-shifting country music artist.