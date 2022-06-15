Mary J. Blige to begin tour at Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Mary J. Blige, considered the queen of hip-hop soul, will open her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour on Sept. 17 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Grammy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated Blige will perform in 23 cities with special guests: platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning artist Ella Mai and platinum-selling rising star Queen Naija. The tour will start in Greensboro and end on Oct. 29 in Atlantic City, N.J.

The tour follows Blige's early 2022 album release of "Good Morning Gorgeous."

This is her first tour since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets are on presale for American Express card members through 10 a.m. Thursday.

Tickets will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday and range from $69.50 to $189.50 at blackpromoterscollective.com.

Blige has been named one of Time magazine's icons listed in "The 100 Most Influential People of 2022" and the recipient of the 2022 "Billboard Icon Award."

Her tour is being presented by Hologic in partnership with The Black Promoters Collective.