Mary J. Blige to launch her tour at Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Royalty is in town.

Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige will open her "Good Morning Gorgeous" tour on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning artist Ella Mai and platinum-selling rising star Queen Naija will join her as special guests.

Saturday's stop launches them on a fast-paced tour that will take them to 23 more cities before ending on Oct. 29 in Atlantic City, NJ.

Now 51, Blige performed here in July 2000, then in April 2008 with rapper and record producer Jay-Z.

She released her debut album, "What's the 411?" in 1922, following up with big hits including "Real Love," "Not Gon' Cry," "Be Without You" and "Family Affair."

This tour follows this year's album release of "Good Morning Gorgeous."

Blige wants everything to be just right.

Final rehearsals this week at the coliseum offer time to make any adjustments.

"Mary J. Blige is an icon," said Shelby Joyner, president of tour promoters and producers Black Promoters Collective.

"She has performed at the Super Bowl," Joyner said. "She’s on television. She wants to ensure that these people understand that the music is all the way up here, but the performance is even going to be higher."

Before Saturday's show, the nine-time Grammy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated artist watches technical rehearsals in the coliseum. About 15,000 seats have been set aside for the concert in the 21,000-seat venue; seats behind the stage are left vacant.

"She is looking at all the lighting cues, she’s listening to the sound of everything and how everyone moves," Joyner said. "She really cares about her brand."

Tour work began well before Saturday's launch.

Sets were built in Atlanta. Three to hour weeks of rehearsals took place there.

Last Sunday, 10 tractor trailers rolled from Atlanta into the coliseum parking lot.

Tech rehearsals are closed to the public. The artists' production team doesn't want to give much away before the first show date.

"It's a much-needed time to work out all the bugs, all the kinks," said Gary Guidry, chief executive officer of Black Promoters Collective.

"If you are going to have mistakes, you want to deal with them in rehearsal," Guidry said. "Then you can put in stop-gap measures to not have those mistakes happen in real time, with a live audience."

"You never stop tweaking, all the way up to show time," Guidry added.

Guidry spoke in a conference call this week along with two other Black Promoters Collective executives: Joyner and Chief Marketing Officer Troy Brown.

Although the organization itself is about three years old, its members and partners bring 100-plus years of combined industry experience, Troy Brown said. It promoted the New Edition and Maxwell tours. Its members brought other tours to the coliseum individually.

It partnered with Hologic on the Blige tour.

The Black Promoters Collective worked with Blige's team, which designed the show.

Ella Mai and Queen Naija each has her own show with its own technical staff.

The three also have dancers, singers, performers and band members - about 100 people in total, Joyner said.

Mounting a tour of this magnitude, Guidry said, "takes a lot of technical know-how from skilled people – your lighting operators and sound operators, your audio techs and lighting techs, your loaders and your crew guys that unload the truck and re-load and re-pack the truck."

"It’s much more than a band on stage," Guidry added. "It's a virtual experience with a lot of LED content, a lot of visuals, a lot of lighting effects, the things that accentuate an A-list artist such as a Mary J. Blige. It takes a team and it takes a village to get it done."

This isn't the first concert tour to start at the coliseum.

Van Halen, Def Leppard and Carrie Underwood are among those who have launched tours there.

"It's really more of a function of routing (if they are starting the in the Southeast) and building availability than any specific reason," said Andrew Brown, coliseum public relations manager, via email.

The Black Promoters Collective like what they find here.

Brown describes it as "a friendly market, a warm market — to the genre and target audience."

"Starting the tour here in a market that we know historically does well as it relates to urban pop hip-hop crossover concerts was a smart move for us," Troy Brown said. "From a market perspective, the Greensboro/Carolinas area is a perfect place to start a tour, given the audience and how they react to concerts and how we knew they would react to Mary as well, her not having been through there and having seen her in several years."

"Secondarily," Guidry said, "many of the other arenas of this size are encumbered with NBA teams and NHL teams and have a lot more dedication of the calendar to major sports teams. With Greensboro having enough dates in a row for us to tech support the tour in that market, it was a good fit. We always love coming to Greensboro."

He praises the expertise of coliseum Deputy Director Scott Johnson, its technical staff and stagehands.

Everyone who attends the performance, Joyner added, "is going to leave there knowing that the money that they paid was well worth it."

When the show ends on Saturday, the trucks will be loaded by 3 a.m., Guidry said. They will be in the next market — Washington, DC — at about 8 a.m., for a show that night at the Capital One Arena.

On Wednesday, they will be in Charlotte, to perform at the Spectrum Center.

"Once you are on tour and the trucks are moving, you don’t have a lot of time to do a lot of rehearsing," Gundry said. "The show's got to get in, it has to go up, it has to be sound-checked and it’s performed and it’s in the next market."

"So this point of rehearsal and technical rehearsal in Greensboro is so important to the life of this tour," Guidry added. "We’re just glad to be able to have a home in Greensboro for the week, that we can get it right..."