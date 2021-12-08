Master P to headline 'No Limit Reunion Tour' stop at Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Rapper, record executive, actor and entrepreneur Master P will headline the No Limit Reunion Tour, which will perform on Feb. 5 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show start at $59. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

The No Limit Troops reunite after 20 years of building a No Limit legacy.

“It’s not about us, it’s about the fans and we salute them for supporting the No Limit movement," Master P said in Wednesday's announcement.

The world’s No. 1 independent rap label changed the music industry forever, with one of the best distribution deals for independent music companies, according to the release.

Master P created a fan-frenzy in the late 1990s and is still relevant today. He gives back and helps inner-city youth through educational programs.