MercyMe to perform at the Greensboro Coliseum
MercyMe to perform at the Greensboro Coliseum

MercyMe

MercyMe 

 MERCYME, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO — Contemporary Christian music band MercyMe will bring its inhale (exhale) Tour on March 13 to the Greensboro Coliseum.

The continuation of its fall tour will hit 36 cities across the U.S.

The band Rend Collective and singer-songwriter Andrew Ripp will open the show, the coliseum said in Friday's announcement.

Find ticket information at https://mercyme.org.

MercyMe is a multi-platinum selling, Grammy-nominated, multiple American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and Dove Award winner.

It was named Billboard's Top Christian Artist of the 2010 decade, and in 2020 received its eighth American Music Award nomination.

