MerleFest adds Josh Turner, Wood Brothers, Durand Jones & The Indications, Acoustic Kids

Participants who registered for 2020 or 2021 will have a spot in the 2022 Acoustic Kids showcase but will need to register for 2022 to update their information. Acoustic Kids registration is open now and runs until March 19th. Registration and more information can be found here.

"We are thrilled to give music fans our final artist additions for MerleFest 2022,” Festival Director Wes Whitson said in Monday's announcement.

“And I'm especially pleased to welcome our Acoustic Kids program back to Wilkes Community College to continue our tradition of being a family-friendly event for music fans of all ages," Whitson said.

MerleFest was founded in 1988 in memory of the son of the late American music legend Doc Watson, renowned guitarist Eddy Merle Watson.

The festival hosts a diverse mix of artists on its 13 stages during the course of the multi-day event. MerleFest is the primary fundraiser for the WCC Foundation, funding scholarships, capital projects and other educational needs.

Window World presents MerleFest.