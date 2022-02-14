MerleFest adds Josh Turner, Wood Brothers, Durand Jones & The Indications, Acoustic Kids

WILKESBORO — Grand Ole Opry member Josh Turner, eclectically-influenced trio The Wood Brothers and Durand Jones & The Indications’ modern soul revue will be among acts performing at MerleFest.
Additionally, this year’s Late Night Jam theme has been announced. Jam hosts Hogslop String Band will be joined by a myriad of guests for a night of “The Times They Are A-Changin' - Songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s folk-rock revolution.”
MerleFest offers a weekend of live music from April 28 to May 1 on the campus of Wilkes Community College.
The final acts were announced Monday. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at www.MerleFest.org or by calling 1-800-343-7857.
The volunteer application window is also open. Visit merlefest.org/volunteer to sign up.
In addition to the previously mentioned headliners, MerleFest has added the following artists to the 2022 lineup: Armchair Boogie, Eliza Meyer, Ella & Mary, Fireside Collective, Frank Fotusky & Grant Demody, Hubby Jenkins, Joey J. Saye, The Lee Boys, The Loblollies, Natalie Hemby, The Nude Party, Old Salt Union, Pickin’ Thistles, Roman Barten-Sherman, Shadowgrass, and Willie Watson.
All of these acts join the previously-announced MerleFest 2022 lineup: Greensky Bluegrass, Old Crow Medicine Show, Emmylou Harris, Trampled By Turtles, Colin Hay, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, We Banjo 3, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Peter Rowan, Steep Canyon Rangers, Jim Lauderdale, Alison Brown, Allison Russell, Andy May, Arlo McKinley, Banknotes, Barbaro, Big Daddy Love, Caleb Caudle, Carol Rifkin, Charles Welch, Damn Tall Buildings, Darrell Scott, David Childers and The Serpents, Desure, Donna the Buffalo, Dr. Bacon, Eli Yacinthe, Happy Traum, Hogslop String Band, Jack Lawrence, Jake Blount, Jeff Little Trio, Joe Smothers, Kaia Kater, Kruger Brothers, Laura Boosinger, Mark Bumgarner, Mitch Greenhill, Nat Myers, Pete & Joan Wernick, Presley Barker, Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Rissi Palmer, Roy Book Binder, Scythian, Shannon McNally, Shay Martin Lovette, Sister Sadie, T. Michael Coleman, Tenille Townes, The Arcadian Wild, The Contenders, The InterACTive Theatre of Jef, The Local Boys, The Steel Wheels, The Waybacks, Time Sawyer, Tony Williamson, Tray Wellington, Wayne Henderson, and 49 Winchester.
For little pickers and their families, Andy May’s Acoustic Kids will return after a brief hiatus, featuring three 1.5-hour showcases and a 25-minute Acoustic Kids Ambassadors set.
Because of the unusual circumstances of the COVID-9 pandemic over the last couple of years, those who would have been age-eligible for Acoustic Kids at MerleFest 2020— those age 16 or younger on 4/23/2020 — will be eligible for this year’s showcases.
Participants who registered for 2020 or 2021 will have a spot in the 2022 Acoustic Kids showcase but will need to register for 2022 to update their information. Acoustic Kids registration is open now and runs until March 19th. Registration and more information can be found here.
"We are thrilled to give music fans our final artist additions for MerleFest 2022,” Festival Director Wes Whitson said in Monday's announcement.
“And I'm especially pleased to welcome our Acoustic Kids program back to Wilkes Community College to continue our tradition of being a family-friendly event for music fans of all ages," Whitson said.
MerleFest was founded in 1988 in memory of the son of the late American music legend Doc Watson, renowned guitarist Eddy Merle Watson.
The festival hosts a diverse mix of artists on its 13 stages during the course of the multi-day event. MerleFest is the primary fundraiser for the WCC Foundation, funding scholarships, capital projects and other educational needs.
Window World presents MerleFest.