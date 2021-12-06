MerleFest shares initial lineup for 2022 festival

WILKESBORO — Fourteen-time Grammy Award winner Emmylou Harris, Greensky Bluegrass and Rissi Palmer are among the first round of artists announced for Merlefest, to be held from April 28 to May 1 on the campus of Wilkes Community College.
Also set to appear at MerleFest 2022: Andy May, Banknotes, Carol Rifkin, Charles Welch, Donna the Buffalo, Happy Traum, Jack Lawrence, Jeff Little Trio, Jerry Douglas, Jim Lauderdale, Joe Smothers, Kruger Brothers, Laura Boosinger, Mark Bumgarner, Mitch Greenhill, Pete & Joan Wernick, Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band, Presley Barker, Roy Book Binder, Sam Bush, Scythian, T. Michael Coleman, The InterACTive Theatre of Jef, The Local Boys, The Waybacks, Tony Williamson and Wayne Henderson.
Tickets for next year’s festival are on sale now and may be purchased at www.MerleFest.org or by calling 1-800-343-7857. Festival vendor and volunteer application windows are now open.Visit merlefest.org/vendors or merlefest.org/volunteer to sign up.
The year 2022 will mark MerleFest’s return to its traditional spring weekend after being postponed to September 2021. Check out Rolling Stone’s recap of the 2021 festival here.
"We are very excited to welcome music fans back to the campus of Wilkes Community College in the spring,” MerleFest’s new festival director, Wes Whitson, said in Monday's announcement.
“Endless gratitude to all artists, staff, volunteers, vendors, and fans for their patience and support for the 2021 festival," Whitson said. "Our team has put together another great lineup for 2022 and we're looking forward to sharing four days of the very best in traditional+ music with fans."
MerleFest 2022 will be Greensky Bluegrass’s first time on the bill and Emmylou Harris’s twelfth appearance, highlighting the importance MerleFest places on both discovery and community within its lineups.
Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.
MerleFest 2022 will host its second annual MerleFest Mega Raffle to support scholarships at Wilkes Community College. Tickets are on sale now.
The Mega Raffle drawings will be held during the festival on May 1, at the Raffle/Silent Auction Tent beginning at 1 p.m. More than $170,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded. Only 5,000 tickets will be sold, and ticket holders do not have to be present to win.
Raffle tickets are $100 each and include two entries to the MerleFest Mega Raffle drawings. To purchase tickets or for more information visit www.merlefest.org/megaraffle.