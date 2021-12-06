MerleFest shares initial lineup for 2022 festival

"We are very excited to welcome music fans back to the campus of Wilkes Community College in the spring,” MerleFest’s new festival director, Wes Whitson, said in Monday's announcement.

“Endless gratitude to all artists, staff, volunteers, vendors, and fans for their patience and support for the 2021 festival," Whitson said. "Our team has put together another great lineup for 2022 and we're looking forward to sharing four days of the very best in traditional+ music with fans."

MerleFest 2022 will be Greensky Bluegrass’s first time on the bill and Emmylou Harris’s twelfth appearance, highlighting the importance MerleFest places on both discovery and community within its lineups.

Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

MerleFest 2022 will host its second annual MerleFest Mega Raffle to support scholarships at Wilkes Community College. Tickets are on sale now.

The Mega Raffle drawings will be held during the festival on May 1, at the Raffle/Silent Auction Tent beginning at 1 p.m. More than $170,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded. Only 5,000 tickets will be sold, and ticket holders do not have to be present to win.

Raffle tickets are $100 each and include two entries to the MerleFest Mega Raffle drawings. To purchase tickets or for more information visit www.merlefest.org/megaraffle.