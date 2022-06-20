Mexican singer Christian Nodal coming to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Mexican singer Christian Nodal will bring his “Forajido” Tour on Oct. 23 to the Greensboro Coliseum.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and cmnevents.com, the coliseum annuonced in a Monday news release.

Produced by Cardenas Marketing Network , the 22-date tour will kick off on September 15, 2022, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California and will include stops in San Diego, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Hidalgo, San Antonio, Houston, Phoenix, El Paso, Dallas, Miami among other cities culminating in Fort Myers at the Hertz Arena on Sunday, November 13. The tour is called “Forajido."

“La Sinvergüenza," “Ya No Somos, Ni Seremos," “Vivo en el 6," “Limón con Sal," “Aguardiente” and “El Karma" are the six songs with the mariacheño style created by Nodal himself.

Nodal has already reached the top spots on Spotify, YouTube, Vevo and Billboard with "Ya No Somos, Ni Seremos," "Aguardiente" and "Vivo en el 6."

Nodal’s complete discography of 4 albums has positioned itself among the first 15 places on the Billboard list dedicated to albums of the Regional Mexican genre.

Nodal has been named the most successful regional Mexican artist of all time by Apple Music.

Additionally, the single that began his meteoric rise, “Adiós Amor,” is the most successful regional Mexican song of all time on Apple Music. Nodal continues to lead the listings of the regional Mexican genre on Spotify with 15.9 million listeners per month.

Also, he is the first regional Mexican solo artist to exceed 1 billion views on YouTube.