MUSEP returns July 11 with virtual concerts, then moves in-person

GREENSBORO — Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series will return for its 42nd season at 6 p.m. July 11.

The first four events will be livestreamed on the Creative Greensboro Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro, and the City of Greensboro’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC.

The last four events will take place at the White Oak Amphitheatre in the Greensboro Coliseum complex. Visit www.creativegreensboro.com for more information.

Last year's MUSEP series went completely virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, concert-goers will see and hear from some longstanding favorites including the Greensboro Concert Band, Sweet Dreams and doby.

Several musical acts will make their MUSEP debut this summer, including the Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble, Colin Cutler and Soultrii.