Music album 'Be Good to Yourself' to raise money for mental health care for musicians

Together, they travel through emotional highs and lows, making music that’s by turns riveting, raucous, harrowing and uplifting. Some songs evoke the seductive power of drugs and alcohol, including “Essence” by Lucinda Williams, given a sultry, desperate vibe by Māya Beth Atkins.

“The tracks just kind of percolated from the get-go,” said Rob Slater, who played guitar on the album. He also co-produced it with Bumgardner, who played bass, and Chris Garges, who played drums and other instruments. “Once we heard Māya Beth’s treatment of it, we were really gobsmacked. That was an important tune, because as the first one, that seemed to our ears to work out really, really well. It kind of set the bar. We’d like to think that most everything we did was at least that good.”

Other songs look at the devastation of depression and substance abuse. One example is the 1999 Travis song “Why Does it Always Rain on Me?,” sung exquisitely by Rodenbough — who also layered on her own vocal harmonies and 16 violin and viola parts.