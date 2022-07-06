Music review: Can't go wrong with Alligator Records' Gold Anniversary collection

“Alligator Records — 50 Years of Genuine Houserockin’ Music.” Various Artists. Alligator Records.

Seems like only yesterday I was in graduate school at Ohio State University marveling over the double-CD Alligator Records 20th Anniversary Collection.

Oh, how time flies.

What doesn’t change is how utterly amazing and consistently good these anthologies are from the iconic Chicago-based blues label that Bruce Iglauer founded in 1971.

Alligator has put out 20th, 25th, 30th, 40th, 45th and, now, 50th anniversary collections.

None have disappointed or suffered from redundancy.

Why should they? This label has recorded some of the biggest names in blues and keeps going strong.

This Gold Anniversary collection consists of three discs, 58 songs and more than 230 minutes of music.

You want guitar heroes?

This collection features Hound Dog Taylor, Fenton Robinson, Son Seals, Johnny Winter, Albert Collins, Robert Cray, Johnny Copeland, Lonnie Brooks, Luther Allison, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Kenny Neal, Bob Margolin, Eric Lindell, Joe Louis Walker, Corey Harris, Selwyn Birchwood, Tommy Castro, Coco Montoya, Tinsley Ellis, Guitar Shorty, Chris Cain, Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials and Toronzo Cannon, to name a few.

Powerful female blues vocalists?

How ‘bout Koko Taylor, Saffire — The Uppity Blues Women, Mavis Staples, Janiva Magness, Marcia Ball and Shemekia Copeland?

Harmonica masters?

Big Walter Horton, James Cotton, Billy Boy Arnold, Billy Branch and Charlie Musselwhite fit the bill.

It’s another can’t-go-wrong compilation, with New Orleans favorites such as pianist-vocalist Henry Roeland “Professor Longhair” Byrd and zydeco accordionist C.J. Chenier and his Red Hot Louisiana Band mixing it up with more variety.

Iglauer said Alligator Records began in 1971 a few months after he was floored by an amazing performance on Chicago’s gritty South Side by Hound Dog Taylor & The Houserockers. He said he just knew he had to record them.

The label has gone on to release more than 350 albums, many of them truly memorable.

He is unapologetic about the high-octane element in some releases, saying the blues is a genre “not just to move your body and your feet, but also to rock your soul.”

“It’s music to rid you of your inner pain by ripping that pain right out of you. That’s why they say the blues ‘hurts so good,’” Iglauer wrote recently.