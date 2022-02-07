 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Musical 'Always...Patsy Cline' comes to Carolina Theatre on Mother's Day
Musical 'Always...Patsy Cline' comes to Carolina Theatre on Mother's Day

"Always...Patsy Cline"

Misty Rowe, left, and Cindy Summers in "Always...Patsy Cline" 

 SINGER ENTERTAINMENT, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO — The musical "Always...Patsy Cline" will come to the Carolina Theatre on Mother's Day.

The show will be presented at 3:30 p.m. May 8 at the historic theater at 310 S. Greene St.

"Always...Patsy Cline" is based on a true story of a fan and a country star and the night they met at a concert in Houston, Texas.

The show is licensed by the estate of Cline, who died in a 1963 plane crash. 

It features 27 Cline songs, including "Crazy," "Sweet Dreams," "Walking After Midnight" and "I Fall to Pieces," with a live, foot-stomping band.

Misty Rowe of television's "Hee Haw" fame brings a comic flair to the role of Louise. She was approved by Patsy Cline's husband, Charlie Dick, to portray Cline's friend.

Rowe has invited Cindy Summers to play Patsy. Summers has sung Cline's music in more than 1,000 performances.

The two have performed in the show for 20 years.

Tickets are $59.50, $49.50, $39.50 and $29.50, depending on location, plus a $5 processing fee and state sales tax.

They will be available to the public at noon Friday at carolinatheatre.com, 336-333-2605 or by emailing boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com

For details on early access, click here.  

To minimize exposure to COVID-19, the theater requires proof of full vaccination or a negative viral test within 72 hours prior to attending or participating in an event at the theater for everyone age 12 and above. 

