Musical 'Always...Patsy Cline' comes to Carolina Theatre on Mother's Day

GREENSBORO — The musical "Always...Patsy Cline" will come to the Carolina Theatre on Mother's Day.

The show will be presented at 3:30 p.m. May 8 at the historic theater at 310 S. Greene St.

"Always...Patsy Cline" is based on a true story of a fan and a country star and the night they met at a concert in Houston, Texas.

The show is licensed by the estate of Cline, who died in a 1963 plane crash.

It features 27 Cline songs, including "Crazy," "Sweet Dreams," "Walking After Midnight" and "I Fall to Pieces," with a live, foot-stomping band.

Misty Rowe of television's "Hee Haw" fame brings a comic flair to the role of Louise. She was approved by Patsy Cline's husband, Charlie Dick, to portray Cline's friend.

Rowe has invited Cindy Summers to play Patsy. Summers has sung Cline's music in more than 1,000 performances.

The two have performed in the show for 20 years.

Tickets are $59.50, $49.50, $39.50 and $29.50, depending on location, plus a $5 processing fee and state sales tax.