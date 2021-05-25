N.C. A&T senior Victor Solomon finishes in fifth place on season 20 of 'The Voice'

N.C. A&T senior Victor Solomon finished in fifth place on the finale of “The Voice.”

The 22-year-old Mister A&T is from Peoria, Ill., but he has made Greensboro his home for college.

Solomon had a chance to thank his coach, John Legend.

“Thank you so much for this experience. It’s been an incredible ride,” Solomon said. “I thank you so much for allowing me to be who I am as an artist.”

In the finale of the show, Solomon competed against country singer Kenzie Wheeler from Team Kelly Clarkson, pop/folk singer Rachel Mac from Team Nick Jonas, soul singer Cam Anthony from Team Blake Shelton and Wild Card Winner Jordan Matthew Young from Team Black Shelton. Anthony was named the winner of season 20.

In his bio at nbc.com, Solomon shares that he and his three siblings were raised by a single mom. He said he remembers times when they went without electricity and water, but they were a tight-knit family and always got through the difficult times together.

Solomon started singing in church at 6 years old and won his eighth-grade talent show by singing John Legend's "Ordinary People." And full circle, Legend is now Solomon's coach on "The Voice."