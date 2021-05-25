N.C. A&T senior Victor Solomon finishes in fifth place on season 20 of 'The Voice'

N.C. A&T senior Victor Solomon finished in fifth place on the finale of “The Voice.”
The 22-year-old Mister A&T is from Peoria, Ill., but he has made Greensboro his home for college.
Solomon had a chance to thank his coach, John Legend.
“Thank you so much for this experience. It’s been an incredible ride,” Solomon said. “I thank you so much for allowing me to be who I am as an artist.”
In the finale of the show, Solomon competed against country singer Kenzie Wheeler from Team Kelly Clarkson, pop/folk singer Rachel Mac from Team Nick Jonas, soul singer Cam Anthony from Team Blake Shelton and Wild Card Winner Jordan Matthew Young from Team Black Shelton. Anthony was named the winner of season 20.
In his bio at nbc.com, Solomon shares that he and his three siblings were raised by a single mom. He said he remembers times when they went without electricity and water, but they were a tight-knit family and always got through the difficult times together.
Solomon started singing in church at 6 years old and won his eighth-grade talent show by singing John Legend's "Ordinary People." And full circle, Legend is now Solomon's coach on "The Voice."
Solomon serves on the Student Government Association Executive Board, but he continues to sing at church and in the school's gospel choir.
Throughout the course of the show, Solomon has praised the support of his friends and student body at A&T. On one recent episode, Solomon's Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity brothers were featured in a clip wishing him well before his performance.
"The support has been incredible," Solomon said, "having students and my peers stop me on campus out of nowhere, like to take pictures. It's crazy. It's like I'm a celebrity on campus."
Legend said of Solomon’s talent, "He is has been consistently great. He is compelling as a soul singer, but if he wants to continue as a gospel singer, he has the heart for it. I believe he has the voice for it, and he's ready."