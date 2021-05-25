 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
N.C. A&T senior Victor Solomon finishes in fifth place on season 20 of 'The Voice'
0 comments

N.C. A&T senior Victor Solomon finishes in fifth place on season 20 of 'The Voice'

{{featured_button_text}}

N.C. A&T senior Victor Solomon finished in fifth place on the finale of “The Voice.”

The 22-year-old Mister A&T is from Peoria, Ill., but he has made Greensboro his home for college.

Solomon had a chance to thank his coach, John Legend.

“Thank you so much for this experience. It’s been an incredible ride,” Solomon said. “I thank you so much for allowing me to be who I am as an artist.”

Victor Solomon performs Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar's "Freedom" for his journey song during the Live Finale Performances on The Voice.

» Get The Voice Official App: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp

» Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceSub

» Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c on NBC!

» Stream Now: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes

THE VOICE ON SOCIAL:

Like The Voice: http://Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice

Follow The Voice: https://Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice

Follow The Voice on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nbcthevoice/

#TheVoice #VoiceFinale #TheVoiceTop5 #TheVoice2021 #VictorSolomon #KendrickLamar #Freedom #NBC #Music #Highlight #BlakeShelton #JohnLegend #KellyClarkson #NickJonas

NBC’s The Voice follows the strongest vocalists from across the country and invites them to compete in this season's blockbuster vocal competition.

Find The Voice trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here.

NBC ON SOCIAL:

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc

Twitter: http://Twitter.com/NBC

Facebook: http://Facebook.com/NBC

Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc

ABOUT THE VOICE

The four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the show’s newest season. Pop music sensation Nick Jonas reclaims his red chair alongside superstar returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton for Season 20. Carson Daly returns as host. The show’s innovative format features four stages of competition: the Blind Auditions, the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, and the Live Performance Shows. During the Blind Auditions, the decisions from the musician coaches are based solely on voice and not looks. If a coach is impressed by the artist’s voice, he/she pushes a button to select the artist for his/her team. The singers with the lowest number of votes will be sent home each week. In the end, one will be named “The Voice” and will receive the grand prize of a recording contract. Stream Now on the NBC App!

Victor Solomon Sings Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar's "Freedom" - The Voice Finale Performances 2021

https://youtu.be/RqRpa331hQs

The Voice

http://www.youtube.com/user/nbcthevoice

In the finale of the show, Solomon competed against country singer Kenzie Wheeler from Team Kelly Clarkson, pop/folk singer Rachel Mac from Team Nick Jonas, soul singer Cam Anthony from Team Blake Shelton and Wild Card Winner Jordan Matthew Young from Team Black Shelton. Anthony was named the winner of season 20.

Victor Solomon performs Bonnie Raitt's "I Can't Make You Love Me" for his dedication song during the Live Finale Performances on The Voice.

» Get The Voice Official App: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp

» Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceSub

» Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c on NBC!

» Stream Now: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes

THE VOICE ON SOCIAL:

Like The Voice: http://Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice

Follow The Voice: https://Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice

Follow The Voice on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nbcthevoice/

#TheVoice #VoiceFinale #TheVoiceTop5 #TheVoice2021 #VictorSolomon #BonnieRaitt #ICan'tMakeYouLoveMe #NBC #Music #Highlight #BlakeShelton #JohnLegend #KellyClarkson #NickJonas

NBC’s The Voice follows the strongest vocalists from across the country and invites them to compete in this season's blockbuster vocal competition.

Find The Voice trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here.

NBC ON SOCIAL:

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc

Twitter: http://Twitter.com/NBC

Facebook: http://Facebook.com/NBC

Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc

ABOUT THE VOICE

The four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the show’s newest season. Pop music sensation Nick Jonas reclaims his red chair alongside superstar returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton for Season 20. Carson Daly returns as host. The show’s innovative format features four stages of competition: the Blind Auditions, the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, and the Live Performance Shows. During the Blind Auditions, the decisions from the musician coaches are based solely on voice and not looks. If a coach is impressed by the artist’s voice, he/she pushes a button to select the artist for his/her team. The singers with the lowest number of votes will be sent home each week. In the end, one will be named “The Voice” and will receive the grand prize of a recording contract. Stream Now on the NBC App!

Victor Solomon Sings Bonnie Raitt's "I Can't Make You Love Me" - The Voice Finale Performances 2021https://youtu.be/XXOPsBtb02I

The Voice

http://www.youtube.com/user/nbcthevoice

In his bio at nbc.com, Solomon shares that he and his three siblings were raised by a single mom. He said he remembers times when they went without electricity and water, but they were a tight-knit family and always got through the difficult times together.

Solomon started singing in church at 6 years old and won his eighth-grade talent show by singing John Legend's "Ordinary People." And full circle, Legend is now Solomon's coach on "The Voice."

Solomon serves on the Student Government Association Executive Board, but he continues to sing at church and in the school's gospel choir.

Throughout the course of the show, Solomon has praised the support of his friends and student body at A&T. On one recent episode, Solomon's Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity brothers were featured in a clip wishing him well before his performance.

"The support has been incredible," Solomon said, "having students and my peers stop me on campus out of nowhere, like to take pictures. It's crazy. It's like I'm a celebrity on campus."

Legend said of Solomon’s talent, "He is has been consistently great. He is compelling as a soul singer, but if he wants to continue as a gospel singer, he has the heart for it. I believe he has the voice for it, and he's ready."

 

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Lindsay Lohan lands Christmas romantic comedy with Netflix

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News