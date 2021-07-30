N.C. Folk Festival announces 7 more performers

GREENSBORO — Jazz trombonist Wycliffe Gordon and six other artists have joined the performer lineup for the N.C. Folk Festival from Sept. 10 to 12.
Festival organizers announced Friday that the seven performers — Gordon, Caique Vidal & Batuque/Oxente Brazilian Drumming, Conjunto Guantanamo, Javier Montano, Hard Drive, Mari Black and the Malpass Brothers — will play at the free outdoor multicultural festival.
They will bring jazz, Afro-Brazilian drumming, Cuban folklore, Mexican, Scottish fiddling, country, old-time and Southern rock to center city streets.
The performers join five others announced last week: Molly Tuttle, Shamarr Allen, the Hot Club of Cowtown, Alsarah & The Nubatones, and Dewey & Leslie Brown and the Carolina Gentlemen. The festival also announced that Kontoor Brands will return as the sponsor of the Lee Wrangler stage — named after its apparel brands.
“We’re thrilled to once again offer the Lee-Wrangler Stage as part of the 2021 NC Folk Festival, an important community event that celebrates American culture and arts,” Scott Baxter, Kontoor Brands president and chief executive officer, said in Friday’s announcement.
“Throughout the weekend, attendees will be treated to wonderful, world-class performances at the Lee Wrangler stage, right here in our hometown of Greensboro, North Carolina,” Baxter said.
They reflect the fabric of cultural diversity of communities across the country that are honored and celebrated through the festival.
The N.C. Folk Festival spun out of the National Folk Festival’s three-year residency in the city from 2015 to 2017.
The festival typically fills downtown streets with live music, food, arts and crafts on the weekend after Labor Day. The 2019 festival attracted about 156,000 people to center city.
But in 2020, the COVID-10 pandemic prompted the festival to stream live performances online for three days, pre-recorded in Guilford County historical spots.
More performers will be announced over the next few weeks. Here’s more on the acts announced Friday.
Wycliffe Gordon: The jazz trombonist from Waynesboro, Georgia, will cap off evening performances Sept. 11 on the Lee Wrangler Stage.
He was named 2021 “Trombonist of the Year” by the Jazz Journalists Association for a record-breaking 14th time. He topped Downbeat Critics Poll for “Best Trombone” for an unprecedented six times (2020, 2018, 2016, 2014, 2013 and 2012). Last year he was the recipient of the “Louie Award,” the International Trombone Award and the Satchmo Award.
He can be heard on hundreds of recordings, soundtracks, live DVDs and documentaries.
Caique Vidal & Batuque/Oxente Brazilian Drumming: From Salvador, Bahia, the band is now located in Greensboro. “Batuque” (pronounced ba-TOO-kee) means to drum. The band integrates the sounds of Afro-Brazilian percussion with keyboards, bass, guitar and horns to produce a version of samba, reggae, salsa, bachata, pop, rock and Bossa Nova.
Vidal and Batuque just released their debut EP titled “TYSM” (“Thank You So Much”).
Conjunto Guantanamo: Cuban musicians draw from varied influences, including folk and popular, religious and secular, and Spanish- and African-derived sounds. From New York City, Conjunto Guantanamo mingles traditional Afro-Cuban rhythms, such as son montuno, cha-cha-cha, mambo and rumba, with the energy of New York’s Latin music scene.
Javier Montano: The 22-year-old singer/songwriter from Walstonburg has been involved in music since age 14. He was born and raised in North Carolina, with Mexican parents, and performs Norteño/Banda regional Mexican music.
Hard Drive: The band from Durham — consisting of Tatiana Hargreaves, Aaron Tacke, Sonya Badigian and Nokosee Fields — plays old-time and bluegrass. From brother duets to raging fiddle tunes, its music encompasses old-time, country and bluegrass.
The Malpass Brothers: The country group from Goldsboro promotes the work and music of classic country artists they treasure while creating new music and making their own mark in the lineage of a rich American cultural heritage.
Mari Black: The Scottish multi-style violinist and champion fiddler from Boston has been called “one of the brightest fiddlers around today.” She weaves together driving dance tunes with beloved stories that bring the music to life.
To learn more, visit ncfolkfestival.com/lineup.
