N.C. Folk Festival announces 7 more performers

They reflect the fabric of cultural diversity of communities across the country that are honored and celebrated through the festival.

The N.C. Folk Festival spun out of the National Folk Festival’s three-year residency in the city from 2015 to 2017.

The festival typically fills downtown streets with live music, food, arts and crafts on the weekend after Labor Day. The 2019 festival attracted about 156,000 people to center city.

But in 2020, the COVID-10 pandemic prompted the festival to stream live performances online for three days, pre-recorded in Guilford County historical spots.

More performers will be announced over the next few weeks. Here’s more on the acts announced Friday.

Wycliffe Gordon: The jazz trombonist from Waynesboro, Georgia, will cap off evening performances Sept. 11 on the Lee Wrangler Stage.

He was named 2021 “Trombonist of the Year” by the Jazz Journalists Association for a record-breaking 14th time. He topped Downbeat Critics Poll for “Best Trombone” for an unprecedented six times (2020, 2018, 2016, 2014, 2013 and 2012). Last year he was the recipient of the “Louie Award,” the International Trombone Award and the Satchmo Award.