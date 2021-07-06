WATCH NOW: N.C. Folk Festival announces four finalists in local performer contest

Grand Shores released their first album, "Tradewinds," in 2020 on Robust Records. It was recorded in a single-room, 100-year-old chapel in rural North Carolina.

• Jazz Xpressions featuring Lydia Salett Dudley from Youngsville is a group of educators who enjoy composing and performing different genres of music.

Among its releases is a self-titled CD “Jazz Xpressions” of arranged jazz standards.

“This is Christmas” also was released in 2019. It is working on a third project, "Let’s Do The Work,” to be released in late 2022.

• The Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble (www.lorenaguillen.com) from Greensboro has created arrangements of Argentine tango standards and original compositions that create a tango and pan-Latin fusion, heard on its 2018 debut album, "The Other Side of My Heart."

The ensemble has advocated for overlooked communities in the history of tango. “The Other Side of My Heart" is an oral-history musical piece based on interviews with Latina immigrants. “In The Embrace of Tango" explores Argentine tango and its crossed path with the Jewish diaspora.

The ensemble is recording its second album, "Tango-Diaspora."

Learn more about the festival and the contest at www.ncfolkfestival.com.

