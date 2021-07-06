WATCH NOW: N.C. Folk Festival announces four finalists in local performer contest

GREENSBORO — Which North Carolina-based musical act should perform at this year's N.C. Folk Festival?
Should it be Dreamroot from Durham?
Grand Shores from Pittsboro?
Jazz Xpressions featuring Lydia Salett Dudley from Youngsville?
Or the Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble from Greensboro?
Starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday and continuing through July 28, the public gets to choose from among the four.
The four have been selected as finalists in the festival's inaugural Not Your Average Folk Contest, presented by Cone Health.
The winner will perform at the annual folk festival, to be held downtown Sept. 10 to 12.
The winner also will receive an eight-hour professional studio recording session from Greensboro's Black Rabbit Audio.
“For this inaugural Not Your Average Folk Contest, we are honored to be able to highlight the homegrown talent of these four impeccable North Carolina performers,” Amy Grossmann, festival president and chief executive officer, said in the announcement.
The free, three-day outdoor multicultural folk festival typically fills downtown streets with live music, food, arts and crafts on the weekend after Labor Day.
The N.C. Folk Festival spun out of the National Folk Festival’s three-year residency in the city from 2015 to 2017.
The 2019 N.C. Folk Festival featured 106 performances and workshops by more than 45 artists at five outdoor and nine indoor venues, attracting about 156,000 people.
Last year, festival performances went virtual to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
For this year, the only performer announced to date is legendary bluegrass musician Del McCoury and his band.
McCoury will perform on opening night. More act announcements are coming.
For the Not Your Average Folk Contest, a panel of area musical experts selected the four finalists from a competitive pool of 53 North Carolina-based musicians.
The panel rated contest submissions on four criteria: appeal of performance, incorporation of folk and traditional elements, musicianship and the uniqueness of work performed.
“We can’t wait to see which finalist the public chooses as the grand prize winner who will perform at this year’s NC Folk Fest," Grossmann said in the announcement.
The public can view videos of each finalist and vote for their favorite performer online at www.ncfolkfestival.com/vote through 11:59 p.m. July 28.
The finalist receiving the most online votes will be awarded the grand prize. The winner will be announced Aug. 12.
The choices
• Dreamroot (dreamrootmusic.com) is a Durham band/musical collective. Its performance style combines pre-written and improvised sections, creating what Indy Week calls "One of the distinctive strains of the Durham jazz scene, melding R&B forms with modern jazz solos that all fit nicely into the length of a longish pop song."
Dreamroot released its debut album "Phases" in May 2020. It has performed at venues and festivals across the East Coast and has appeared on PBS as part of a virtual concert series.
The band consists of Theous Jones (drums and percussion), Serena Wiley (tenor saxophone/flute/spoken word/vocals), Ittai Korman (acoustic and electric bass), Lynn Grissett (trumpet) and Joe MacPhail (piano and keyboards).
• Grand Shores (grandshoresmusic.com) is a Pittsboro-based guitar and kora duo, a partnership of American and West African string instruments.
Gabriel Pelli (Onyx Club Boys, The Old Ceremony) and Will Ridenour (Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba, Zegota) blend Americana with West African folk, and with instrumentation ranging from fiddle to kora, they fuse their original sound with a contemporary aesthetic that draws widely from folk and indie, jazz and punk.
Grand Shores released their first album, "Tradewinds," in 2020 on Robust Records. It was recorded in a single-room, 100-year-old chapel in rural North Carolina.
• Jazz Xpressions featuring Lydia Salett Dudley from Youngsville is a group of educators who enjoy composing and performing different genres of music.
Among its releases is a self-titled CD “Jazz Xpressions” of arranged jazz standards.
“This is Christmas” also was released in 2019. It is working on a third project, "Let’s Do The Work,” to be released in late 2022.
• The Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble (www.lorenaguillen.com) from Greensboro has created arrangements of Argentine tango standards and original compositions that create a tango and pan-Latin fusion, heard on its 2018 debut album, "The Other Side of My Heart."
The ensemble has advocated for overlooked communities in the history of tango. “The Other Side of My Heart" is an oral-history musical piece based on interviews with Latina immigrants. “In The Embrace of Tango" explores Argentine tango and its crossed path with the Jewish diaspora.
The ensemble is recording its second album, "Tango-Diaspora."
Learn more about the festival and the contest at www.ncfolkfestival.com.
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.