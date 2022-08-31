N.C. Folk Festival: Cajun band BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet still performing after decades of touring

BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet has titled its current tour “One Last Time — Au Revoir.”

So does that mean the Grammy-winning Cajun band is retiring?

“What do you think?” Doucet said with a laugh in a recent interview, explaining what the long-running band he founded is up to by recounting its history.

“This is our 47th year together, in three years, it’s 50, my God,” he said. “In the ‘70s, we made the first record in Paris, played in French-speaking places, National Folk Festival, Jimmy Carter’s inauguration, Prairie Home Companion.

“We all had regular jobs and would go out on the weekends and come back exhausted,” Doucet said. “In 1986, I recorded four albums and I thought we should do the band full time.”

Once the Lafayette, La., group decided it was a full-time operation, it set a very ambitious goal.

“Why don’t we just Cajunize the U.S.?” Doucet said. “It’s not that far, we can get back pretty easily. That was my idea, to play every state in the union. Since then, we’ve played every state in the union three times or more. Our idea is to do it again, play every state in the union.”

Doucet, 71, was born into a Cajun family of musicians, learned banjo at 6, guitar at 8 and was in a Cajun rock band with his cousin Zachary Richard at 12. But he said he began to absorb traditional Cajun music, picking up the violin in his early 20s.

“I heard this music growing up and learned it,” he said. “I had the ability to meet the masters who did it in the ‘20s and ‘30s — Canary Fontenot, Dennis McGee. Not that they taught me anything. They’d play something and I’d watch and try to play it like them.”

The fiddle-drenched Cajun music is rooted in ballads and dance songs brought to the Louisiana bayou by French-speaking Acadians when they were kicked out of the Canadian maritime provinces in the mid 1700s.

“That’s where it comes from,” Doucet said. “When the Acadian people in Nova Scotia, who were known as great fiddle players, were deported, they had to remember it again in Louisiana. It’s been commercialized. There’s something called pop Cajun, for obvious reasons. For the old cats I learned from, they played the music because they loved it. For me, that’s what we do.

“Dennis McGee, he recorded in 1929, he was recording songs he was hearing from old people back then,” Doucet said. “You want to continue that line.”

But BeauSoleil doesn’t just play Cajun music. It also incorporates zydeco, the bluesy accordion-driven music that was developed by Creoles in the same area of southwest Louisiana.

“To me, it’s all the same music,” Doucet said. “I describe it as a 180-degree continuum. On one end, you have the Acadian music and the two-steps that came from that, that’s 20%. On the other, you have zydeco, blues, African music. That’s 20%t. In between you have 140 degrees of gray area. That’s Louisiana, living side by side.”

BeauSoleil, which has put out 25 albums, won a couple of Grammys and toured for decades, got its greatest exposure via “Down at the Twist and Shout,” a song Mary Chapin Carpenter wrote about seeing the band in the Washington, D.C., area.

BeauSoleil backed Carpenter on the recording, which won the Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female in 1992, and joined her at the 1997 Super Bowl in New Orleans.

“That was a trip,” Doucet said. “I met her in D.C. and the power went out that night, so we had a long time to talk with her. She’d never been to Louisiana when she wrote that song. We toured with her and played the Super Bowl. That was a blast. We’re still good friends.

“That was a wonderful thing for us. We rode the wave for a long time,” he said. “But the wave does end. We’re just trying to wash back to shore now.”

Doucet’s also put out 17 solo albums. He sings and plays fiddle in Savoy-Doucet Cajun Band, which plays traditional Cajun music and teaches Cajun music and culture in Louisiana colleges.

And he keeps playing BeauSoleil’s “Louisiana French Music From Modern To Traditional” to audiences around the world, who may or may not understand the French words, but connect with its spirit.

“The music is uplifting, that’s why I play it. Not just for me, but to put it out to different audiences,” he said. “It does uplift people. That’s the most important thing about it. We have enough problems in this world, with the environment and everything else.”

Contrary to the “Au Revoir” of the tour’s title, Doucet said he’ll keep playing the music as long as he can.

“For me, we’re still alive. We still have that spark,” he said. “I want to be on top of my game. Sometimes you get better. I just don’t want to wear out our welcome. It comes from a small ethnic culture, and we get to do it all over. One of the old Cajun guys, Octa Clark used to say, ‘You can’t go wrong, if you play it right.’”