N.C. Folk Festival: Lydia Salett Dudley uses her music to help underserved communities

Dudley, who grew up in Cleveland and now lives in Raleigh, first became interested in music while attending a Baptist church, where her parents served as musicians.

She holds a master’s degree in jazz composition from N.C. Central University in Durham and describes her own music as a “gumbo.”

“If you listen to my music, you will hear gospel, which is my foundation,” she said. “You will hear jazz, you will hear some blues, and you will hear a little bit of R&B. It’s a mix-up of different genres. I enjoy telling a story through music, and I really like inspiring people.”

The Salett Art Center, which operates as a nonprofit, got its start in 2011. She was taking a jazz appreciation class at the time and thought about trying to connect with professional musicians, as well as music professors, to put together classes and competitions for children in underserved communities. Before the pandemic, the organization also hosted after-school and summer camps, and over the past year-and-a-half, Dudley has conducted a series of virtual programs.

Currently, she is taking part in a program for troubled teens.