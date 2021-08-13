N.C. Folk Festival to add more hip-hop, blues and gospel to its lineup

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Folk Festival will partner with different artists and organizations to add more hip-hop, blues and gospel to its lineup.
The festival announced Friday that it has curated a hip-hop program with local artist Demeanor, a blues program with the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society and a gospel program with the North Carolina Folklife Institute and Center for Cultural Vibrancy.
Each program will bring in several artists to perform at the free, outdoor festival of roots and heritage from Sept. 10 through 12 in center city.
“These partnerships really highlight the community roots of hip-hop, the blues and gospel music,” said Carolyn Bucknall, a festival spokeswoman. “They lift up local artists and community organizations that have deep ties to those communities and years of practice preserving and celebrating them.
“In the case of the gospel program, the Center for Cultural Vibrancy is based in Virginia so they were able to help us build a lineup that paints a fuller picture of the gospel tradition specific to that region.”
Co-produced with the city, the festival typically fills downtown streets with live music on multiple stages representing an array of cultural traditions, food, arts and crafts on the weekend after Labor Day.
Last year’s festival went virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s lineup includes jazz trombonist Wycliffe Gordon and bluegrass artist Molly Tuttle, as well other musicians performing western swing, East African retro-pop, country and Southern rock.
Local hip-hop artist Justin “Demeanor” Harrington will curate a program called “North Carolina Hip-Hop: Rap is Folk” with five performers in a three-hour program on Sept. 11.
In addition to Demeanor, the hip-hop program will feature local artists Antion Scales, Lovey The Don and Chris Meadows and GateCityCraig from Los Angeles.
Demeanor also will lead a series of live, in-person performances and workshops on Sept. 11 and 12 in Center City Park. They will focus on DIY home recording, music production and songwriting.
In 2020, the folk festival and the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society partnered to stream the performances from the folk festival and the Carolina Blues Festival.
At this year’s festival, the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will curate a performance by three musicians on Sept. 11 and 12 who will pay tribute to legendary buckdancers and North Carolina blues musicians John Dee Holeman and Algia Mae Hinton, who both have died in recent years.
Tad Walters of Raleigh, Lightnin’ Well of eastern North Carolina and Bob Margolin from Guilford County will lead that tribute.
The program will be facilitated by Atiba Berkley, president of the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society.
Finally, “Carolina Gospel Sunday” will be curated by the North Carolina Folklife Institute and Center for Cultural Vibrancy and feature four performers from 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 12 on the festival’s Lawn Stage.
The gospel program will present Mangum and Company, a gospel-based shout band from Charlotte; The Legendary Ingramettes, considered the first family of gospel music in Richmond, Va.; The Gospel Stars, a local gospel quartet; Jalessa Cade of Elizabethtown; and J Pope of Baltimore.
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.