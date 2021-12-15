N.C. Folk Festival to present concert featuring Mexican folk musician Silvana Estrada

GREENSBORO — The North Carolina Folk Festival will open 2022 with a concert by renowned Mexican folk musician Silvana Estrada.
The 8 p.m. performance will be held on Jan. 28 at Tew Recital Hall in UNCG’s Music Building, 100 McIver St.
Tickets are $25 for the public and $5 for UNCG students. They go on sale today.
Learn more and buy tickets at www.ncfolkfestival.com/silvana-estrada.
Because of ongoing COVID-19 safety precautions, masks will be required for anyone attending the concert. Seating/ticket capacity in Tew Recital Hall will be limited to 175 seats to accommodate physical distancing.
The N.C. Folk Festival is a nonprofit organization with a mission to honor, celebrate and share ways that communities express their creativity and cultural traditions through music, dance, food, crafts and other folk arts.
Its signature event is the annual N.C. Folk Festival, which in 2022 will take place from Sept. 9 to 11 in center city.
The free festival features performing groups representing a diverse array of cultural traditions from around the world on multiple stages. It includes continuous music and dance performances, a makers marketplace, regional and ethnic foods and festival merchandise.
Estrada’s concert demonstrates the festival’s efforts to also present more folk festival-style entertainment during the year.
Born in Mexico and rooted in the traditional music of Veracruz, Estrada is a rising star in the international folk music scene.
She is a soulful storyteller through song — performing enchanting vocals and masterful acoustic instrumentation that draw from tradition and combine with global musical inspirations (including jazz) to create contemporary musical poetry that captivates the ears and hearts of audiences, according to the announcement.
“We are grateful for this opportunity to host Silvana’s Greensboro concert debut,” Amy Grossmann, festival president and chief executive officer, said in the announcement. “Silvana’s music speaks to the love and healing we all need right now. We are excited to feature her in this special presentation to kick off the new year.”
Estrada’s concert is made possible through Performing Arts Global Exchange, a program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.