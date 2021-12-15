N.C. Folk Festival to present concert featuring Mexican folk musician Silvana Estrada

Estrada’s concert demonstrates the festival’s efforts to also present more folk festival-style entertainment during the year.

Born in Mexico and rooted in the traditional music of Veracruz, Estrada is a rising star in the international folk music scene.

She is a soulful storyteller through song — performing enchanting vocals and masterful acoustic instrumentation that draw from tradition and combine with global musical inspirations (including jazz) to create contemporary musical poetry that captivates the ears and hearts of audiences, according to the announcement.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to host Silvana’s Greensboro concert debut,” Amy Grossmann, festival president and chief executive officer, said in the announcement. “Silvana’s music speaks to the love and healing we all need right now. We are excited to feature her in this special presentation to kick off the new year.”

Estrada’s concert is made possible through Performing Arts Global Exchange, a program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

