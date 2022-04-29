NC Blues Week returns May 12 to 22

GREENSBORO — Concerts, open community music jams, culinary experiences, competitions and visual and literary arts will be on display during the annual NC Blues Week from May 12 to 22.

They lead up to the 36th annual Carolina Blues Festival on May 21 in LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St.

Tickets to Blues Week events and the Carolina Festival are available at www.PiedmontBlues.org.

This initiative was designed several years ago to build awareness and support around the state for the blues.

Blues is an African American art form and culture to which North Carolina lays a unique claim. Piedmont Blues is one of the original regional styles from which a national and global pop music industry was birthed in the 20th century.

Blues Week Events:

Books and Blues Book Club, 7 p.m. May 12

A virtual discussion via Facebook (Books and Blues Book Club) to discuss "Wild Women and The Blues" by Denny Bryce led by PBPS Board Trustee and educator, Valencia Abbott. Join the Facebook page Books and Blues Book Club at facebook.com/booksandbluesbookclub to tune in to the discussion.

Blues Groove Beat Battle at The Flat Iron, 8 p.m. May 13

Producers from across the state meet at The Flat Iron, 221 Summit Ave., to remix Blues tracks in this Hip-Hop competition highlighting the Pop Music journey from Blues to Hip-Hop. A cash prize will be awarded. Hosted by Chelli Broussard, Hip-Hop scholar, choreographer, and administrator at Winston-Salem State University. Judges will be artists OC from NC & IllPo and producer and director, Skibo. World-renowned DJ Ena Pop will keep the needle in this Blues Groove.

Blues and Greens at the Corner Market, 9 a.m. May 14

Join musician Colin Cutler for an acoustic set as he helps us launch NC Blues Week surrounded by local goods at this weekly farmer market in the parking lot of St Andrew's Episcopal Church, 2105 W. Market St.

Young, Black, and Blues, a Virtual Discussion, 6 p.m. May 15

Inspired by an open letter written by Jontavious Willis, Marquise Knox and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, this discussion amplifies the voices of the next generation of Blues players and patrons in a virtual conversation.

Hosted by WKYU NPR host Lamont Jack Pearley of The African American Folklorist, musicians, newcomers to Blues, and even the NC Music Hall of Fame will join this effort to expand perspectives.

Chuck & Shiela’s Blues Jam at Ritchy's, 106 E. McGee St., 7 p.m. May 18

Join PBPS Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Shiela Klinefelter & Chuck Cotton for a Greensboro-style Blues Jam weekly. Bring an instrument if you want to play. Amps and drums provided. All ages; open to the public with food available.

Shiela’s Blues Jam at Sawmill II, Guilford Station, 5529 W. Market St., 7 p.m. May 19

Join PBPS Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Shiela Klinefelter & Chuck Cotton for a Greensboro style Blues Jam weekly. Bring an instrument if you want to play! 21+ and open to the public.

Eric Gales at The Blind Tiger, 8 p.m. May 20

Come to this album release tour and festival pre-party at The Blind Tiger, 1819 Spring Garden St.

Dance to Eric Gales' new record “Crown” as we count down to the Carolina Blues Festival weekend.

Greensboro Bound Literary Festival: King of the Blues. 3:30 p.m. May 21

PBPS and Greensboro Bound join forces to host a conversation at the Van Dyke Performance Space in the Greensboro Cultural Center with author Daniel De Vise, "King of the Blues: The Rise and Reign of B.B. King," and Atiba Berkley, president of Piedmont Blues Preservation Society.

"36th Annual Carolina Blues Festival: Young, Black, & Blues" at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., 3 to 11 p.m. May 21

PBPS presents this annual cultural presentation of blues music each year in Downtown Greensboro. This year’s theme amplifies the voices of young African American musicians and fans, and celebrates the depth and range of the contributions of these community members to the blues in the past, present and future.

Blues and Food Market at City Center Park, 200 N. Elm St., 1 to 5 p.m. May 22

PBPS Blues & Foods Market is a free music event to raise awareness for food equity. Enjoy a day of blues, marketplace vendors, and food vendors in Center City Park.