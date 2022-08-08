NC Folk Festival announces 3 more acts

GREENSBORO — A young local gospel artist and two other musicians have joined the list of performers for the N.C. Folk Festival.

Caleb Serrano will perform at the free, outdoor multicultural festival, to be held Sept. 9 to 11 in center city.

Caleb, Colombian musician Kiko Villamizar and Venezuelan harpist Larry Bellorín were among three artists announced Monday in a festival news release.

“Each of these performers share elements of their cultural or faith-based identities through music, and exemplify the kinds of diverse creative expressions and traditions we seek to honor and celebrate each year on our stages," Amy Grossmann, festival president and chief executive officer, said in the news release.

The three join 15 other musical and dance performers previously announced for the festival, a three-day event featuring groups representing a diverse array of cultural traditions from around the world on multiple stages.

Festival-goers will find continuous music and dance performances, regional and ethnic foods, crafts, a makers' marketplace and festival merchandise.

Caleb, now 10, began his gospel career began when a video of him singing at a church event went viral on social media.

He has made numerous appearances on several television shows and networks, including Steve Harvey’s "Little Big Shots," the Harry Connick Jr. show "Harry" and the TCT Network's "The 700 Club."

He has shared the stage and toured with some of today's greatest gospel stars and legends including Kirk Franklin, Shirley Caesar, Travis Greene, Pastor John P. Kee and Tamela Mann.

His main focus is to continue sharing his gift and the Gospel of Christ through song and praise wherever he goes.

Villamizar was born in Miami to Colombian parents and spent his childhood between his hometown and a small coffee farm owned by family members on the outskirts of Medellin, Colombia.

As a young adult he studied jazz and traveled as a street performer across the United States before settling permanently in Austin, Texas. He immersed himself in performing and promoting traditional Colombian music with special focus on the Afro-Caribbean roots of cumbia — a rhythmic music and dance with roots in Colombia.

Today, Villamizar is an educator and performer who has dedicated his life to promoting traditional Colombian music blended with contemporary sounds.

Community partner and collaborator Texas Folklife has helped the festival with the presentation of Villamizar.

Bellorín, who now lives in North Carolina, grew up in Punta de Mata in the state of Monagas, Venezuela.

His first instrument was the four-string cuatro, a guitar-like instrument with Spanish roots that is central to Venezuelan identity.

After meeting internationally acclaimed Venezuelan harpist, Urbino Ruiz, Bellorín began studying the llanera harp — an instrument and style of playing that is native to the northern part of South America.

Bellorín’s career accompanying musical luminaries in Venezuela was interrupted in 2012 with the civil and social unrest of his home country. He moved his family to the United States, seeking work and political asylum.

Bellorín has established his presence across North Carolina as a solo performer and through his musical partnership with renowned NC musician, Joe Troop of Che Apalache.

The three join the previously-announced performers:

• Sam Bush (Bluegrass / Newgrass)

• Karan Casey (Irish Music & Song)

• QWANQWA (Music of Ethiopia & East Africa)

• Michael Winograd & The Honorable Mentshn (Jewish Klezmer)

• Kaleta & Super Yamba Band (Afrobeat from West Africa)

• Big Bang Boom (Family Pop / Rock)

• Jeff Little Trio (Blue Ridge Piano)

• Symphony Unbound featuring Dori Freeman and the Winston-Salem Symphony String Quintet (Appalachian Music & Song w/ String Quintet)

• Futurebirds (Indie Rock)

• Black Opry Revue featuring Joy Clark, Autumn Nicholas, Tae Lewis, Chris Pierce, and Aaron Vance (Country)

• BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet (Cajun)

• The Rumble (Mardi Gras Indian Funk from New Orleans)

• The Secret Agency (Family Soul & Hip-Hop)

• Soultriii (Soul, R&B)

To learn more about the artists, visit ncfolkfestival.com/lineup.