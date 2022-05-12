NC Folk Festival announces initial roster of performers for this year's gathering

GREENSBORO — This year’s North Carolina Folk Festival will mark a continuing return to normal after the initial lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of this year’s musical artists were scheduled to perform in the 2020 festival before it went virtual.

Now they will come back, in a program from Sept. 9 to 11 in center city that also will feature a broader range of international performers because travel restrictions have been lifted.

The initial roster of eight artists was announced during Wednesday night’s Folk A’Fare fundraiser, in which chefs showcased their global cuisines to benefit the festival.

They include newgrass artist Sam Bush, family pop/rock group Big Bang Boom, Irish musician Karan Casey and QWANQWA, a supergroup of musicians from Addis Ababa.

Others are Michael Winograd & The Honorable Mentshn playing Jewish Klezmer music, Kaleta & Super Yamba Band (Afrobeat from West Africa), and the Jeff Little Trio from the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Symphony Unbound featuring Dori Freeman and the Winston-Salem Symphony String Quintet will play Appalachian music and song.

“The broad range of musical styles on stage this year will be familiar to some and new to others, and always in celebration of the unique and creative ways these artists honor, share, and craft their cultural roots and traditions into their performances,” Amy Grossmann, festival president and chief executive officer, said in a news release.

“We hope this whets appetites for our annual return to the streets of Greensboro and for more exciting announcements from the festival in the weeks to come,” Grossmann said.

The festival will offer three days of performing groups representing an array of cultural traditions from around the world.

To learn more about these artists, visit ncfolkfestival.com/lineup.

