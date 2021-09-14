NC native and country star Scotty McCreery knows pressure NFL players face

McCreery grew up playing baseball and pitched for his high school team — even after winning “American Idol” when he returned for his senior year. He's also hooked on golf, is a frequent fan at Carolina Hurricanes games in Raleigh and, of course, at N.C. State football and basketball games.

“My wife and I were in a kickball league with friends last year before the pandemic,” he says. “It would be hard to name a sport I don’t love.”

Naturally, McCreery loves to sing, and he admits there are still anxious moments when he is performing, whether it's the national anthem or “God Bless America” or similar songs.

“It’s always nerve-wracking to sing the national anthem,” he explains. "It’s not the easiest song to sing and you certainly don’t want to forget the words in front of all the people in the stadium (and sometimes on TV). Everyone knows those lyrics and are quick to call you out if you mess them up. And let’s face it, the audience in the stadium is there to see the team play, not the singer … and I don’t blame them.

“I do get nervous before going on stage at my concerts as well, but it’s a different kind of feeling because I know I’m going out in front of a crowd that’s there to see me. If I mess up a lyric, the fans just laugh along with me. And there’s nothing quite like hearing an audience sing back the lyrics that you wrote. It’s the ultimate compliment to know that you wrote something that impacts people in that way.”