New holiday music: The big names, the best and who didn't make the cut

It’s been a particularly prolific year for holiday albums – so much so that I’ll stop the introduction here to save space and just get right to reviewing the albums themselves.

The headliners

Kelly Clarkson: “When Christmas Comes Around ...”

Clarkson’s second holiday album opens with a real showstopper — “Merry Christmas Baby” (one of seven Clarkson co-writes on the album, not the familiar R&B standard) that disguises some thorny emotions within a richly soulful melody that shows why Clarkson’s singing wowed judges all those years ago on “American Idol.”

The song signals that “When Christmas Comes Around ...” is anything but the typical holiday album. Clarkson has quipped that it’s a breakup holiday album (she, of course, recently went through a highly publicized divorce), and that describes songs like light-hearted “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)” or the more serious big ballad “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used To Know)” — two of the other strong originals on the album.