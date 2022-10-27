New music venue's co-owner optimistic about its future

GREENSBORO — With the ink barely dry on the lease, Kristofer Sunico is looking forward to opening the new music venue called Hangar 1819 next month.

“There’s a lot more stuff to do in opening a new business than you would think,” said Sunico, who co-owns Hangar 1819 with Joel Collins.

One of those things was signing a new lease on the building, which formerly housed The Blind Tiger. The club gained notoriety this year after three shootings at the nightspot resulted in a man’s death and injured several other people.

Sunico and Collins also own Crank It Loud, which has been booking acts at venues throughout North Carolina for years — including The Blind Tiger.

“I’m close with all of the venue owners,” Sunico said. “We have close relationships because we do business together.”

Hangar 1819 registered with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office on Aug. 5 — a day after the ABC Commission suspended The Blind Tiger’s alcohol permits. The commission cited the shootings in issuing the summary suspension.

Hangar 1819 has applied for its own alcohol permits.

“The (Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission), wanted a new lease, which I think was better for everyone,” said Sunico, who had been subleasing the building. “I think by next week maybe we’ll hear something.”

It could not be confirmed Thursday if The Blind Tiger has surrendered its alcohol permit. The venue had appealed the suspension of its permits and a hearing was scheduled for December.

The ABC Commission suspended those permits after the shooting death of 19-year-old Pedro Alegria on July 31.

Jason Leonard, 28, who was working security at the popular music venue, is charged with second-degree murder in his death.

Affidavits and witness statements attached to the suspension order indicated that Alegria was part of a group involved in a fight with another group at The Blind Tiger.

Both groups were kicked out — and they continued to argue outside of the club. Leonard is accused of firing into the crowd, hitting Alegria in the neck.

The Blind Tiger’s owner, Bradford McCauley of Winston-Salem, was charged with failing to superintend and hiring unlicensed armed security. Manager Donald Beck Jr. of Greensboro was charged with allowing violations to occur on the ABC-licensed premises and hiring unlicensed armed security. Leonard and Anthony Delaney, both of Greensboro, were charged with providing unlicensed armed security and allowing violations to occur on the ABC-licensed premises.

Sunico said his business will not hold after-hours parties like the one that was held the early morning of July 31.

“We’re not going to do any, like, late night stuff or club nights — things like that,” the 31-year-old said. “It’s just live music. You come here for a purpose … to see your favorite band, buy some merch and go home.”

Hangar 1819 also will have licensed and insured security officers and Sunico said he’s reached out to the Greensboro Coliseum to see how security is handled there.

“I think it’s kind of a win-win,” Sunico said of his new venture. “When I approached the mayor, she was excited for the change. I think a lot of the community was, too.”

Mayor Nancy Vaughan could not be reached for comment. She has previously criticized “2-to-6” clubs — establishments that stay open past 2 a.m. but are not legally allowed to serve alcohol.

While Sunico said he did not want to badmouth The Blind Tiger, “over the years their name has kind of been tarnished from past events.”

Hangar 1819 will be a safe environment for all ages, said Sunico, who also plays drums in the band Drown Out.

“When I started going to concerts, I was 13 years old. I’d like the band, and then I fell in love with that band at the concert,” he recalled. “I got to see my favorite musician on stage actually playing.”

Sunico hopes Hangar 1819 will average three or four shows a week. “As long as it’s live music, I’ll take it,” he said.

He also plans to host some themed dance parties with a DJ, but they would end around midnight.

As for the name Hangar 1819, Sunico said that comes from the song “Hangar 18” by the thrash metal band Megadeth as well as the venue’s location at 1819 Spring Garden St.

“It just kind of stuck,” he said.