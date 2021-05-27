New summer music series in downtown Winston-Salem to kick off with The SteelDrivers, gives nod to Industry Hill neighborhood

The sound of bluegrass will fill the air June 4 when The SteelDrivers kick off the Summer Music Shindihg, a concert series outside The Ramkat at 170 W. Ninth St. in Winston-Salem.
The series will offer live music every Friday in June.
“We are beyond pumped to be heading back out on the road and bringing our brand of music to the fans,” said Tammy King, lead singer for The SteelDrivers. “We love this area ... We will see you soon.”
Saving Country Music, a music-based website, said this about the band, “The SteelDrivers have about all you need from music: the drive and instrumentation of bluegrass, the grit of country, the energy of rock, the soul of the South, the songwriting of Americana and four Grammy nominations and a win that prove they do it all better than most.”
Unspoken Tradition, a rising bluegrass band, will open the show.
On June 11, Chatham County Line returns to the Camel City for two sets of music. Chatham County Line has been a staple of the North Carolina music scene for more than two decades.
The Vagabond Saints’ Society will continue its tradition of covering a specific album or an artist’s entire catalog on June 18, with an evening of music by rock legends The Rolling Stones, with cameos from a who’s who of local and regional musicians.
“We’re more a community project than a band,” Doug Davis, the leader of the group said.
The Vagabond Saints’ Society started about 17 years ago and is made up of a core group of musicians — Davis on keyboard and guitar, Jerry Chapman on guitar, Randall Johnson on bass and Corky McClellan, a drummer.
“About three or four times a year, we’ll pick a project,” Davis said. “Sometimes it’s an album we cover, or sometimes it’s an artist, sometimes a genre or theme. Then we get together musicians from the Triad.”
June 25 will be the series finale, featuring a silent disco party. Participants will wear three-channel wireless headsets to listen to three different DJs spinning music onstage under a full light show.
Tickets for all four shows are on sale now at TheRamkat.com.
Andy Tennille, one of the partners of The Ramkat, said that getting through the pandemic has been difficult, but The Ramkat’s owners are happy that it appears North Carolina will be moving forward with getting back to business and less restrictions on mass gatherings.
He said the venue will follow all state and health department guidelines for the concerts.
Tennille said people keep asking about the unusual spelling of “Shindihg” in the name of the outdoor concert series.
It’s not a mistake, but rather a nod to the Industry Hill neighborhood of Winston-Salem.
“We created a unique spelling and added an ‘h’ to it so that we have the ‘ih’ for Industry Hill in the name itself,” Tennille said. “We liked the idea of a summer music shindig and added the ‘h’ to it to give it a little bit of Industry Hill personality.”
