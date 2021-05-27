New summer music series in downtown Winston-Salem to kick off with The SteelDrivers, gives nod to Industry Hill neighborhood

The sound of bluegrass will fill the air June 4 when The SteelDrivers kick off the Summer Music Shindihg, a concert series outside The Ramkat at 170 W. Ninth St. in Winston-Salem.

The series will offer live music every Friday in June.

“We are beyond pumped to be heading back out on the road and bringing our brand of music to the fans,” said Tammy King, lead singer for The SteelDrivers. “We love this area ... We will see you soon.”

Saving Country Music, a music-based website, said this about the band, “The SteelDrivers have about all you need from music: the drive and instrumentation of bluegrass, the grit of country, the energy of rock, the soul of the South, the songwriting of Americana and four Grammy nominations and a win that prove they do it all better than most.”

Unspoken Tradition, a rising bluegrass band, will open the show.

On June 11, Chatham County Line returns to the Camel City for two sets of music. Chatham County Line has been a staple of the North Carolina music scene for more than two decades.