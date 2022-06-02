North Carolina Folk Festival adds more performers to expanding lineup

GREENSBORO — Indie rock band Futurebirds and country artists Black Opry Revue will be among the musicians performing at this year’s North Carolina Folk Festival.

They were among six artists announced today, bringing to 14 the total number of performers to date.

The free outdoor festival in September will offer three days of performing groups representing an array of cultural traditions from around the world.

Here’s a look at the latest performers:

Futurebirds will perform on the festival’s last day. The group plays indie rock, carrying forward a legacy of bands rooted in the live music scene of Athens, Ga. Their signature sound blends rock, country, pop, Americana and other styles.

Black Opry Revue features Joy Clark, Autumn Nicholas, Tae Lewis, Chris Pierce and Aaron Vance. It is a home for and collective of Black artists and Black fans of country, blues, folk and Americana music.

BeauSoleil avec (with) Michael Doucet has made potent and popular Cajun music for 40 years.

The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. represents New Orleans’ premier Mardi Gras Indian Funk ensemble.

The Secret Agency combines the positive, primal power of hip-hop with the surreal storytelling of science fiction, led by Grammy Award-winning 23 Skidoo.

Soultriii (pronounced “sultry”) is rooted in Greensboro, offering vocal harmonies and instrumentation imbued with influences from styles such as R&B, neo-soul, pop and rock.

The artists join previously-announced performers:

Sam Bush (bluegrass/newgrass)

Karan Casey (Irish music and song)

QWANQWA (music of Ethiopia and East Africa)

Michael Winograd & The Honorable Metnshn (Jewish Klezmer)

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band (Afrobeat from West Africa)

Big Bang Boom (family pop/rock)

Jeff Little Trio (Blue Ridge piano)

Symphony Unbound featuring Dori Freeman and the Winston-Salem Symphony String Quintet (Appalachian music and song)