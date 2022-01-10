Old Crow Medicine Show, Steep Canyon Rangers, Allison Russell, more to perform at MerleFest

WILKESBORO — Old Crow Medicine Show, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Steep Canyon Rangers, Allison Russell and We Banjo 3 will be among musicians performing at MerleFest, to be held April 28 to May 1 at Wilkes Community College.
They will join previously announced headliners that include Emmylou Harris, Greensky Bluegrass and Rissi Palmer.
"We are so excited to welcome music fans back to the campus of Wilkes Community College in the spring,” Wes Whitson, MerleFest’s new festival director, said in Monday's announcement.
Additional fan favorites announced Monday include Darrell Scott, Alison Brown, 49 Winchester, Arlo McKinley, Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band, The Arcadian Wild, Caleb Caudle and Dr. Bacon.
In addition to those mentioned above, the following artists and bands were previously announced in late 2021: Andy May, Banknotes, Carol Rifkin, Charles Welch, Donna the Buffalo, Happy Traum, Jack Lawrence, Jeff Little Trio, Jerry Douglas, Jim Lauderdale, Joe Smothers, Kruger Brothers, Laura Boosinger, Mark Bumgarner, Mitch Greenhill, Pete & Joan Wernick, Peter Rowan, Presley Barker, Roy Book Binder, Sam Bush, Scythian, T. Michael Coleman, The InterACTive Theatre of Jef, The Local Boys, The Waybacks, Tony Williamson and Wayne Henderson.
The annual MerleFest was founded in 1988 in memory of the son of the late American music legend Doc Watson, renowned guitarist Eddy Merle Watson.
MerleFest is a celebration of "traditional plus" music, a unique mix of traditional, roots-oriented sounds of the Appalachian region, including old-time, classic country, bluegrass, folk and gospel, and blues, and expanded to include Americana, classic rock, and many other styles. The festival hosts a diverse mix of artists on its 13 stages during the course of the multi-day event.
MerleFest is the primary fundraiser for the WCC Foundation, funding scholarships, capital projects and other educational needs.
Learn more at merlefest.org.
The festival is presented by Window World. Headquartered in North Wilkesboro. It is America’s largest replacement window and exterior remodeling company, with more than 200 locally-owned franchises nationwide.