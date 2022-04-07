Patti Labelle will be the Saturday headliner at the 11th John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival in High Point

The Friends of John Coltrane have announced that Patti LaBelle will be the Saturday headliner for the 11th John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival, which will return to High Point on Sept. 3-4.

LaBelle's career has spanned more than six decades. She is a two-time Grammy Award winner and has been nominated 13 times.

LaBelle has also acted in TV and films, such as "A Soldier's Story," "A Different World," "American Horror Story," "The Kominsky Method" and others. She has starred in Broadway productions, including "Your Arms are Too Short to Box with God," "Fela!" and "After Midnight."

Labelle has written six books, including The New York Times bestselling cookbook "LaBelle Cuisine."

She introduced Patti's Good Life, a successful food and lifestyle brand that offers a variety of frozen comfort food, breakfast items and desserts, including her famous sweet potato pie.

Other performers

Other performers will include Christian McBride, Marion Meadow, Gerald Veasley, Jessy J, Karyn White, Poogie Bell, Alex Bugnon, Cindy Blackman Santana, Kirk Whalum, Keiko Matsui and others.

Gates will open at 3 p.m. Sept. 3 and 4.

Tickets

Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/3e6ej9zm.

Prices are:

• $130 for two-day general admission

• $75 for Saturday general admission

• $75 for Sunday general admission

• $165 for two-day premium general admission

• $105 for Saturday premium general admission

• $105 for Sunday premium general admission

• $255 for two-day VIP (reserved seats, special parking, special entrance, one meal each day, two free drinks)

• $155 for Saturday VIP (reserved seats, special parking, special entrance, one meal each day, two free drinks)

• $155 for Sunday VIP (reserved seats, special parking, special entrance, one meal each day, two free drinks)

• $320 for two-day Super VIP (reserved padded seats in the first five rows, special parking, special entrance, one meal each day, two free drinks, commemorative lanyard)

• $190 for Saturday Super VIP Super VIP (reserved padded seats in the first five rows, special parking, special entrance, one meal each day, two free drinks, commemorative lanyard)

• $190 for Sunday Super VIP Super VIP (reserved padded seats in the first five rows, special parking, special entrance, one meal each day, two free drinks, commemorative lanyard)

Special rates are available for military and students.

The festival will be at Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive in High Point.

Extra event

The festival will host a golf tournament on Aug. 27 at Oak Hollow Golf Course in High Point.