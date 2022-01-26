 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pianist Emanuel Ax to perform with Greensboro Symphony
0 Comments
top story

Pianist Emanuel Ax to perform with Greensboro Symphony

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eamnuel Ax
GREENSBORO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO — World renowned and Grammy Award-winning classical pianist Emanuel Ax will perform Saturday night with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra.

Ax will replace planned pianist Ingrid Fliter as guest artist because of a family medical emergency, the symphony said.

He will perform Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 2 with the orchestra.

The symphony last performed the piece in May 2005 with Bella Davidovich as the soloist. Davidovich, a world famous pianist, is the mother of Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Music Director Dmitry Sitkovetsky.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sitkovetsky will conduct the concert at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St.

The rest of the program will feature Weber's "Overture to Der Freischutz" and Berlioz' "Symphonie fantastique."

Ax has been the main duo recital partner of cellist Yo-Yo Ma. Ax received Grammy Awards in 1985 and 1986 for recordings of Brahms and Beethoven with Ma and was the winner of the first Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Competition in 1974.

"His greatness, his overwhelming authority as musician, technician and probing intellect emerges quickly as he plays," the Los Angeles Times wrote about an Ax performance. "Within minutes, we are totally captured by his intensity and pianistic achievement.”

Tickets are $80, $65, $50 and $35, plus fees. They are available at greensborosymphony.org, tangercenter.com, ticketmaster.com and by calling the symphony box office at 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Disney responds to Peter Dinklage's criticism of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs remake

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Diggin' in the Crates celebrates hip-hop
Music

Diggin' in the Crates celebrates hip-hop

Diggin' in the Crates Hip Hop Podcast has opened Black-owned performance art spaces at 1400 Battleground Ave. and 1300 Westover Terrace. Aside from producing podcasts, it offers affordable space for creatives to work on their craft.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert