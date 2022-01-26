Pianist Emanuel Ax to perform with Greensboro Symphony

GREENSBORO — World renowned and Grammy Award-winning classical pianist Emanuel Ax will perform Saturday night with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra.

Ax will replace planned pianist Ingrid Fliter as guest artist because of a family medical emergency, the symphony said.

He will perform Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 2 with the orchestra.

The symphony last performed the piece in May 2005 with Bella Davidovich as the soloist. Davidovich, a world famous pianist, is the mother of Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Music Director Dmitry Sitkovetsky.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sitkovetsky will conduct the concert at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St.

The rest of the program will feature Weber's "Overture to Der Freischutz" and Berlioz' "Symphonie fantastique."

Ax has been the main duo recital partner of cellist Yo-Yo Ma. Ax received Grammy Awards in 1985 and 1986 for recordings of Brahms and Beethoven with Ma and was the winner of the first Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Competition in 1974.