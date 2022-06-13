Pianist to replace late guest artist Alexander Toradze at Greensboro's Eastern Music Festival

GREENSBORO — The Eastern Music Festival has selected a pianist to replace the late Alexander Toradze for its July 30 concert with the faculty orchestra.

The renowned replacement pianist is Marika Bournaki, faculty member at the summer classical music festival and school based at Guilford College, EMF announced in a Monday news release.

Toradze died May 11 from heart failure at age 69 at his home in South Bend, Ind.

He was a Georgian American pianist and Soviet defector who specialized in Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev, Rachmaninoff and other Russian composers.

Named "the Celine Dion of classical," the Canadian pianist Bournaki will debut as a soloist with the faculty's Eastern Festival Orchestra, led by EMF Music Director Gerard Schwarz.

Bournaki will perform Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1.

EMF runs from June 25 to July 30.

It typically attracts nearly 300 young music students from around the globe each summer, to study classical music with EMF’s acclaimed faculty and guest artists.

For the public, that usually means 60-plus classical music concerts and events.

Program details are available at easternmusicfestival.org/calendar.

“It was with a heavy heart that I accepted this substitution for the late Alexander Toradze, the great Georgian pianist who passed away all too soon," Bournaki said in Monday's news release.

"Meeting him and hearing him perform was an experience I was looking forward to this summer," Bournaki said. "I have been a longtime fan of his powerful interpretations of the great 20th century Russian piano repertoire.”

In addition to her summer work at EMF, she is a visiting professor of piano performance and pedagogy at Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, VA.

She is a member of the Mile End Trio with EMF faculty members Julian Schwarz and Jeff Multer, as well as Piano Six’s new generation, a touring ensemble that brings classical musical to remote and underserved Canadian communities.