Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation expands from golf into live music

GREENSBORO — They have made a success of the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship.

Now Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation officials will expand their sites from golf into music, to build the area's live music scene.

They offered more details to 150 people gathered Wednesday night at One Thirteen Brewhouse & Rooftop Bar on North Greene Street.

They brought in country music star Mac McAnally — 10-time Country Music Awards Musician of the Year — to officially kick off the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation’s “Live Music Vibe” initiative.

Mark Brazil — former Wyndham tournament director and now foundation chief executive officer — and foundation Chairman Bobby Long presented live music from McAnally and the local duo Emma and Tyler Millard, folk-rockers aka The Ghosts of Liberty.

And they talked about their plans.

“This program will be comprised of three pillars: partnering with Mac McAnally on a singer-songwriter series, introducing up-and-coming musical artists to our region and providing more performing opportunities for our local musicians," Brazil told the crowd.

"Some of the venues will be in bars, some in larger clubs and others at outdoor festivals of various sizes," Brazil said. "Just like we’ve done with the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour, we want to make a splash in the music industry.”

The Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation also oversees operations of the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship, the final regular-season event in the PGA Tour’s FedExCup season.

McAnally performs with popular singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett's backing band, The Coral Reefer Band.

McAnally also has produced for Sawyer Brown and Restless Heart, and has written several singles for other artists.

He has a keen ear for up-and-coming talent and knows the importance of performing live music.

“We had this initial conversation (among Buffet, McAnally and Long) prior to the pandemic, and the pandemic has accentuated a couple of things I think can play as an advantage for this region because the way music is monetized has totally changed in the last couple of years,” McAnally told the crowd.

“In the 1950s, the record business was really just a promotional tool for the touring business, and then the record business got bigger than the touring business. At the moment, nobody’s buying records so I actually think it’s good for music itself that bands have to go out and learn how to play live music again.”

Long added: “For so many up-and-coming musicians, who have so much talent, and these guys have an eye for that talent, life gets in the way; they end up not being able to fulfill that dream. They can’t get close to Nashville or Austin which are the two live music capitals of the world."

"We’d like to create the third leg of that stool," Long said, "and we think it can be in our region because of the way Mark, the Wyndham Team, Wyndham’s hospitality and inclusiveness work together. If you show that to these musicians, they’ll come back and keep coming back.”

A major part of the Wyndham Championship business model is to identify the rising stars of professional golf, build relationships with them, and host them with a high level of Wyndham Rewards hospitality when they play the Wyndham Championship.

“You guys can provide an opportunity that’s welcoming because of the hospitality you deliver,” McAnally said in the release. “I think what you have here, in the way of community, is gonna be such an inviting point for somebody trying to build up their touring fan base and build up their skills, too, because a place to play and for people to appreciate what you’re doing is invaluable.

“As a personal note, myself, having primarily sung to cell phone for the last two years, I’m grateful to play live music,” McAnally said to Long. “As grateful as I am to have made music all these years, I will never take for granted what it means to play music with people, for people. It’s one of the most amazing things in the world. I’ve been to a lot of cities with Jimmy and without him; I’ve played all over the world in more places than I ever imagined I would, but I’ve actually never known of a nexus of people with the intent of this group of people you’ve assembled, Bobby, and the wherewithal to pursue it. It’s remarkable.”

The foundation will apply that Wyndham hospitality model to rising stars in music. Though its relationship with McAnally and Buffett, the Foundation will identify the talented musicians and provide them with opportunities to play in front of a live audience at high-quality venues throughout central North Carolina.

The Foundation will focus on up-and-coming young artists as well as those from North Carolina and the greater Southeast and provide them with opportunities to perform and make money.

“One of the main things I know, as musicians, that we appreciate, is just literally being treated well,” McAnally said. “My first impression of this region is it’s an area with the manners of an excellent small town, and that’s a great combination.”

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

