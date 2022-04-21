Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation will bring live music to downtown Greensboro venues

GREENSBORO — As promised, the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation will resume its "Live Music Vibe" on Saturday, at multiple venues near the south end of Elm Street downtown.

Starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, South End Brewery, Lewis & Elm and Bourbon Bowl will host musical acts.

In addition, musicians will perform on the streets, entertaining people as they transition among the venues. Venues all are located at or near the intersection of Elm and Lewis streets in the south end of downtown.

It's the first event creating Central North Carolina’s live music vibe.

Musicians' names were not announced in Thursday's news release.

The foundation had promised Saturday's event when it launched the effort on March 23 at a downtown night spot. That event featured a performance by country music star Mac McAnally.

The foundation oversees operations of the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship, the final regular-season event in the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup season.

A major part of the Wyndham Championship business model is to identify the rising stars of professional golf, build relationships with them and host them with a high level of Wyndham Rewards hospitality when they play the Wyndham Championship, the foundation said in Thursday's news release.

The foundation will apply that Wyndham hospitality model to rising stars in music.

Though its relationship with McAnally and singing star Jimmy Buffett, the foundation will identify talented musicians and provide them with opportunities to play in front of a live audience at high-quality venues throughout central North Carolina.

The foundation will focus on up-and-coming young artists from North Carolina and the greater Southeast and provide them with opportunities to perform and make money.

“This program will be comprised of three pillars: partnering with Mac McAnally on a singer-songwriter series, introducing up-and-coming musical artists to our region and providing more performing opportunities for our local musicians,” Mark Brazil, foundation chief executive officer, said prior to the March event.

“Some of the venues will be in bars, some in larger clubs and others at outdoor festivals of various sizes," Brazil said in the news release. "Just like we’ve done with the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour, we want to make a splash in the music industry.”