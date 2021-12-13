Pipe dreams: After pandemic pause, Greensboro chorale group 'ready' for debut

“The unique challenge we’ve had is that unlike other groups whose plans were waylaid back in March of last year, most groups were already established groups and had a history together,” Emmons said. “We’re ready to get going with it.”

Members are ready, too.

Nick Shoaf, 25, works as choir director at Kernodle Middle School and has sung in other choirs that Emmons has directed.

“I am teaching my kiddos every day,” Shoaf said. “But I also want to be able to have my own professional experiences. That way, not only am I educating, but I’m also still performing in my field, which is important to me.”

Anne Moscrit moved from Idaho two years ago and sought a chorus to join.

“It’s marvelous to be part of a group of people who love to sing, can sing and want to sing,” Moscrit said.

Hilary Webb-Probst of Greensboro also sings with Bel Canto, and previously sang with the Choral Society of Greensboro. She holds a master’s degree in voice and performance, but works in apartment real estate.

She was happy to work with Keith and Emmons.