Pipe dreams: After pandemic pause, Greensboro chorale group 'ready' for debut

GREENSBORO — Dmitry Sitkovetsky first heard the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra’s new Master Chorale almost two years ago, as members prepared to sing in the opening month of the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
The 70-plus voice chorus, led by James Keith and Jonathan Emmons, planned to debut in March 2020 by singing Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 with the orchestra.
“They were very enthusiastic, full of energy and desire to sing their best,” recalled Sitkovetsky, the orchestra’s music director.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, shutting down public entertainment worldwide. The performance — and the debut of the master chorale and the Tanger Center — had to wait.
A few more postponements followed.
“It was devastating for all of us after the months and months of work we had put into it,” said chorale member Emily AsKew, 27. “We were reassured by Jonathan and James that we would return. We didn’t know when that would be.”
On Thursday — more than two years after initial auditions and 21 months after the volunteer chorale’s planned debut — it finally will happen.
The chorale will sing with four soloists in the final fourth movement of Beethoven’s piece.
The symphony will begin the concert with Aaron Copland’s heroic “Fanfare for the Common Man” and Tchaikovsky’s explosive “1812 Overture.” It will conclude with Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.
Ludwig van Beethoven’s Ninth, one of the most frequently performed symphonies in the world, is regarded by many critics and musicologists as his greatest work — and one of the supreme achievements in the history of music.
The entire symphony runs about 70 minutes. The fourth movement lasts 24 minutes.
With its debut, the Master Chorale joins the list of other choruses in the city that include Bel Canto Company, Choral Society of Greensboro and Triad Pride Performing Arts.
For those who missed chorale auditions, Keith and Emmons will hold more in January. They want the group to grow.
No dates have been announced for the group’s next performance with the symphony. But plans are in the works to collaborate with high-profile regional and national musical ensembles, Emmons said.
“We feel like it’s the start of something that is going to be remarkable,” Emmons said.
Keith is a Renaissance man.
He and his wife, Amanda, own Double Oaks bed and breakfast and event space on North Mendenhall Street. They also have purchased The NuWray hotel in Burnsville to refurbish and expand operations.
Keith holds a bachelor’s degree in historic automotive restoration from McPherson College in Kansas and restores old vehicles. He earned a master’s degree and doctorate in choral conducting from UNCG. He also holds a post-baccalaureate pre-med degree.
“I just figure I like a lot of things and I’ve only got one shot at all this, so I’ll do as much as I can while I’m here,” Keith said.
But during the work on his doctorate, a 2010 car fire badly damaged his lungs, making it difficult to continue an academic career in music.
When Sitkovetsky came from his London home to work with the orchestra, he began staying at Double Oaks. Keith asked if he could watch rehearsals and help.
“Then I realized that ... no one had started a dedicated chorale for the symphony,” Keith said. “I thought about it and well, I have the degree, I have the experience, and I’m willing to do it and get it started.”
Sitkovetsky liked the idea.
Keith asked Emmons to co-conduct.
Emmons, who lives in Greensboro, conducts the chancel choir at Centenary United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem and directs choral activities for Salem College.
“Jonathan’s talents are enviable, to say the very least,” Keith said.
The first auditions were held in September 2019.
****
When the Master Chorale’s debut was rescheduled, Emmons and Keith held more auditions to replace some original members who had left. Some UNCG students, for example, had graduated and moved away.
Rehearsals resumed in early November at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
The Master Chorale consists of both men and women, primarily from Greensboro and Winston-Salem. Many have studied music in school. Some also sing in other choirs.
Although the chorale holds auditions, it’s not exclusionary, Keith said.
Gathering a vocal group together in Advent is no easy task. Some music educators in the chorale have other concerts on Thursday or church choir rehearsals that they can’t miss, Emmons said.
“The unique challenge we’ve had is that unlike other groups whose plans were waylaid back in March of last year, most groups were already established groups and had a history together,” Emmons said. “We’re ready to get going with it.”
Members are ready, too.
Nick Shoaf, 25, works as choir director at Kernodle Middle School and has sung in other choirs that Emmons has directed.
“I am teaching my kiddos every day,” Shoaf said. “But I also want to be able to have my own professional experiences. That way, not only am I educating, but I’m also still performing in my field, which is important to me.”
Anne Moscrit moved from Idaho two years ago and sought a chorus to join.
“It’s marvelous to be part of a group of people who love to sing, can sing and want to sing,” Moscrit said.
Hilary Webb-Probst of Greensboro also sings with Bel Canto, and previously sang with the Choral Society of Greensboro. She holds a master’s degree in voice and performance, but works in apartment real estate.
She was happy to work with Keith and Emmons.
“This gives a different musical outlet for me, to be able to stretch the pipes a little bit more and be able to do those larger works,” Webb-Probst said.
On Sunday, the chorale rehearsed with Emmons and Keith, then with Sitkovetsky.
Singers wore VocalEase masks, as they will during Thursday’s performance.
Sitkovetsky was impressed with what he heard.
“I thought they sounded better now than in February 2020,” he said. “Bravo for James Keith and Jonathan Emmons. They kept their enthusiasm and the vision intact.”
