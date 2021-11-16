R&B artist Maxwell to perform at the Greensboro Coliseum in March

GREENSBORO — Three-time Grammy Award winner Maxwell will perform at the Greensboro Coliseum on March 20, according to a news release from the coliseum.

Tickets go on sale to the public Nov. 29 at Ticketmaster.com. Anthony Hamilton and Joe also will perform.

Maxwell's new full-length album, "blacksummers’NIGHT," is expected to come out next spring. It closes out the trilogy he began with the Grammy Award winning BLACKsummers’night in 2009.

He released a new track, “Off,” from the forthcoming album.

“Maxwell’s music has been the soundtrack to many of our lives,” Shelby Joyner, president of Black Promoters Collective, said in the release. “Right now, people are ready to return to live music and regain a sense of normalcy.”

Maxwell also will be receiving the Legend Award at the upcoming 2021 Soul Train Awards, according to the release.

"BLACKsummers'night" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won two Grammys, including Best R&B Album. His last album "blackSUMMERS’night," earned Maxwell his third Grammy, (Best R&B Song for “Lake By The Ocean”), an NAACP Image Award (Outstanding Male Artist) and a Soul Train Award (Best R&B/Soul Male Artist).