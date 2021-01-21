Randy Parton, Dolly's brother and former manager of troubled N.C. music venue, has died

The Randy Parton Theater opened in July 2007 with Randy Parton as its headliner at an initial salary of $750,000 a year. In November of that year, city leaders fired Parton as manager but kept him as a performer at reduced pay, complaining he had failed to draw expected crowds and claiming he had shown up drunk for a show. Parton denied the charge.

In December 2007 he was fired for good, and in March 2008 he settled with the city for $750,000 in back pay. The city changed the name of the property to Roanoke Rapids Theater.

Parton protested that he had done his job, and said the city had let him down by not attracting hotels and other businesses that were promised to create a tourism nexus near the theater. When it was in the planning stages, UNC researchers consulted on the project said it eventually could support nearly 2,600 jobs.

"The Parton name was used by the city," Parton said in a statement after the deal came crashing down. "They came to me. I did not go looking for them."