Rhiannon Giddens comes home

“It was frustrating for me and Francesco as well because we don’t live together, as much as we’d like to — our children live in cities 2.5 hours away from each other, so that’s just the way it is,” she said. “But the lockdowns made it very hard to be together, and of course, we weren’t touring. So it was all very tricky.”

“But we didn’t lose anybody, and we didn’t get sick,” she added. “So you have to get frustrated, grieve, feel really sad sometimes, and still try to keep it all in perspective.”

She has made much of that opportunity.

She has served as opera podcast and radio host and has written an opera.

She signed a publishing deal with Candlewick Press that includes children’s books. The first book is slated for 2022.

She performed a tribute to folk legend Joan Baez on “Kennedy Center Honors.”

And she serves as artistic director of Silkroad, founded by cellist Yo-Yo Ma. Among its projects is a musical collective, the Silk Road Ensemble.

Giddens’ Audible Original debuted in July. The 1½ hour audio-only memoir follows Giddens as she examines the multitude of influences and identities that have led her to a life “nestled in the nexus.”