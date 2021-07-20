Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi to perform at Greensboro's Tanger Center

Giddens’ latest album, "They’re Calling Me Home," is a 12-track album, recorded with Turrisi in Ireland during the recent lockdown; it speaks of the longing for the comfort of home as well as the metaphorical “call home” of death, which has been a tragic reality for so many during the COVID-19 crisis, Tanger Center said in the announcement.

Giddens’ lifelong mission is to lift up people whose contributions to American musical history have previously been erased, and to work toward a more accurate understanding of the country’s musical origins, according to the release. Pitchfork has said of her work, “few artists are so fearless and so ravenous in their exploration,” and Smithsonian Magazine calls her “an electrifying artist who brings alive the memories of forgotten predecessors, white and black.”

Giddens has performed for the Obamas at the White House, served as a Carnegie Hall Perspectives curator, and received an inaugural Legacy of Americana Award from Nashville’s National Museum of African American History in partnership with the Americana Music Association. She has been profiled by CBS "Sunday Morning," the New York Times, the New Yorker, and NPR’s "Fresh Air," among many others.