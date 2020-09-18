Rhiannon Giddens part of virtual Peace Summit

GREENSBORO — Grammy Award-winning musician and city native Rhiannon Giddens will be part of Monday's virtual gala and peace summit to celebrate the UN International Day of Peace and the launch of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals Decade of Action.

The event will be hosted by The Peace Studio. The New York-based nonprofit organization supports, trains and unites the next generation of artists, journalists and storytellers to inspire people to become peacebuilders.

It was created by Maya Soetoro, President Obama’s sister and advisor to the Obama Foundation.

The summit will be streamed live starting at 8 p.m. Monday. Giddens will both perform and deliver remarks.

The event is free to watch. Register to get the link to watch by clicking here.

More information is available at thepeacestudio.org.