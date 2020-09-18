Rhiannon Giddens part of virtual Peace Summit

GREENSBORO — Grammy Award-winning musician and city native Rhiannon Giddens will be part of Monday's virtual gala and peace summit to celebrate the UN International Day of Peace and the launch of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals Decade of Action.
The event will be hosted by The Peace Studio. The New York-based nonprofit organization supports, trains and unites the next generation of artists, journalists and storytellers to inspire people to become peacebuilders.
It was created by Maya Soetoro, President Obama’s sister and advisor to the Obama Foundation.
The summit will be streamed live starting at 8 p.m. Monday. Giddens will both perform and deliver remarks.
The event is free to watch. Register to get the link to watch by clicking here.
More information is available at thepeacestudio.org.
The Peace Summit will bring together artists including the 14th Dalai Lama, choreographer Bill T. Jones, actor and author Ted Danson, director of the documentary film “John Lewis: Good Trouble” Dawn Porter, UN Messenger of Peace and legendary violinist Midori Goto.
It will present an award in honor of peace activist Yoko Ono.
The peacebuilders and artists will discuss the importance of offering peace through the arts, and inspire action in response to the revolution for racial justice and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.