Rhiannon Giddens receives Grammy Award nominations

GREENSBORO — City native Rhiannon Giddens and her partner, Francesco Turrisi, have received two Grammy Award nominations.

When nominations were announced Tuesday, their album, "They're Calling Me Home," was among five nominees for Best Folk Album.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Giddens, Turrisi and Justin Robinson also were nominated Tuesday for Best American Roots Song for "Avalon." Giddens and Turrisi wrote the song.

Robinson previously performed with Giddens in the Grammy Award-winning band, Carolina Chocolate Drops.

The Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on Jan. 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. They will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Check back for updates. Read the developing nomination list at grammy.com.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.