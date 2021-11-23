 Skip to main content
Rhiannon Giddens receives Grammy Award nominations
Rhiannon Giddens receives Grammy Award nominations

Rhiannon Giddens

Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi 

 KAREN COX, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO — City native Rhiannon Giddens and her partner, Francesco Turrisi, have received two Grammy Award nominations.

When nominations were announced Tuesday, their album, "They're Calling Me Home," was among five nominees for Best Folk Album. 

Giddens, Turrisi and Justin Robinson also were nominated Tuesday for Best American Roots Song for "Avalon." Giddens and Turrisi wrote the song.

Robinson previously performed with Giddens in the Grammy Award-winning band, Carolina Chocolate Drops. 

The Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on Jan. 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. They will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. on CBS. 

Check back for updates. Read the developing nomination list at grammy.com.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

