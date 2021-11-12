Rhiannon Giddens records 'Before the Deluge' with Renée Fleming, Alison Krauss

Performing on piano is Yannick Nézet-Séguin, musical director of the Metropolitan Opera, the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Orchestre Métropolitain.

Speaking of the track, Fleming said, “Alarmed by the increasing number and ferocity of climate catastrophes, I felt compelled to respond in 'Voice of Nature: the Anthropocene.'"

"The artist/activists and the ‘back to nature’ movement in the '70s inspired me,," Fleming said, "and Jackson Browne’s epic ‘Before the Deluge’ is just as powerful today in the face of the climate crisis. What a gift that brilliant friends Rhiannon Giddens and Alison Krauss could collaborate with me and Yannick Nézet-Séguin in Caroline Shaw’s haunting arrangement.”

Jackson Browne released ‘Before the Deluge’ in 1974 on "Late for the Sky," the album widely considered his masterpiece. Its lyrics describe a population’s desperation as they face environmental destruction: “In their hearts, they turned to each other's hearts for refuge // In the troubled years that came before the deluge."

"Before the Deluge" follows the release of Fleming’s album "Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene" with Nézet-Séguin last month.