Rhiannon Giddens wins Grammy for Best Folk Album, adding to her accolades

GREENSBORO — City native Rhiannon Giddens won her second Grammy Award on Sunday to add to her collection of honors.

She and Francesco Turrisi, her partner in music and life, won for Best Folk Album for "They're Calling Me Home."

Awards in that category and others were handed out Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, before the live nighttime ceremony on CBS.

Giddens did not attend. Her website said that she was in New Mexico, touring with Nashville Ballet's performance of "Lucy Negro Redux," for which Giddens wrote the music.

Giddens, Turrisi and Justin Robinson also were nominated for Best American Roots Song for "Avalon." The award is a songwriters' award; the three wrote the song, which appears on "They're Calling Me Home."

But the award for Best American Roots Song went to Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan.

Robinson previously performed with Giddens in the Grammy Award-winning African American string band, Carolina Chocolate Drops.

The nominations were the latest honor for Giddens, 45, a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and MacArthur "genius grant" recipient with an international career.

Before "They're Calling Me Home," she had been nominated for Grammy Awards six times, in addition to her 2010 win with the Carolina Chocolate Drops.

The Grammy ceremony originally was scheduled for Jan. 31, and Giddens had planned to attend. But a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations postponed it.

