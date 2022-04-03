Rhiannon Giddens wins Grammy for best folk album, happy that it 'got noticed'

GREENSBORO — City native Rhiannon Giddens nabbed her second Grammy Award on Sunday to add to her collection of honors.

She won with Italian multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi, her partner in music and life, for best folk album in awards handed out before the live nighttime ceremony on CBS.

Giddens previously had won a 2010 Grammy Award with the African-American string band, the Carolina Chocolate Drops.

However, “They’re Calling Me Home” marks her first Grammy as a solo artist.

Giddens and Turrisi did not attend the presentation in Las Vegas. They were in New Mexico, touring with Nashville Ballet’s performance of “Lucy Negro Redux,” for which Giddens wrote the music.

But Giddens figured she must have won something when her tour manager shrieked with joy, the artist said in a Sunday phone interview after the announcement.

“I’m excited that a record that Francesco and I made by ourselves during the pandemic in Ireland, just a thing that we wanted to say about what was going on, got noticed,” said Giddens, who divides her time between homes there and in Greensboro.

“They’re Calling Me Home” is a 12-track album that speaks of the longing for the comfort of home as well as the metaphorical “call home” of death, which has been a tragic reality for so many during the COVID-19 crisis.

Giddens and Turrisi were nominated in the best folk album category along with Mary Chapin Carpenter, Tyler Childers, Madison Cunningham and Sarah Jarosz.

The award was the latest honor for Giddens, 45, a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and MacArthur “genius grant” recipient with an international career.

Before “They’re Calling Me Home,” she had been nominated for Grammy Awards six times as a soloist and collaborator, in addition to her prior win with the Carolina Chocolate Drops.

“The entire family is delighted for her and incredibly proud of the work she does and its impact,” said her stepmother in Greensboro, Ann Clegg.

Giddens, Turrisi and Justin Robinson, who performed with Giddens in the Chocolate Drops, also were nominated, but eventually lost, for best American roots song for “Avalon,” which appears on “They’re Calling Me Home.”

Giddens said that her Grammy win was bittersweet because there were other artists also deserving.

“We are doing so much to widen the scope of the Grammys and widen the clarity of how the voting happens,” Giddens said. “They are doing a lot of work with that. It’s progress not perfection, but just happy to represent my sisters, for sure.”

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.