Rock band Train coming to Greensboro's White Oak Amphitheatre

Staff Report
GREENSBORO — Multi Grammy- and Billboard Award- winning rock band Train will bring its tour on Aug. 11 to the White Oak Amphitheatre in the Greensboro Coliseum complex.
The 8 p.m. show will feature hits such as "Drops of Jupiter," "Meet Virginia," "Hey Soul Sister" and "Drive By."
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Tickets are $29.50 for lawn general admission, $55 and up for reserved seating.
They are available at ticketmaster.com and the coliseum box office.
Box office summer operating hours will be noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!