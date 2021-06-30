 Skip to main content
Rock band Train coming to Greensboro's White Oak Amphitheatre
Rock band Train coming to Greensboro's White Oak Amphitheatre

Train

Lead singer Pat Monahan of the band Train

 LIVE NATION, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO — Multi Grammy- and Billboard Award- winning rock band Train will bring its tour on Aug. 11 to the White Oak Amphitheatre in the Greensboro Coliseum complex.

The 8 p.m. show will feature hits such as "Drops of Jupiter," "Meet Virginia," "Hey Soul Sister" and "Drive By."

Tickets are $29.50 for lawn general admission, $55 and up for reserved seating.

They are available at ticketmaster.com and the coliseum box office.

Box office summer operating hours will be noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

