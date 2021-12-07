Rodney Carrington coming to Greensboro's Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — Comedian, actor, singer and writer Rodney Carrington will bring his "Let Me In!" tour on March 24 to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at tangercenter.com and ticketmaster.com, according to a news release. Prices were not announced.

A platinum-recording artist, Carrington recorded eight major record label comedy albums, followed by three albums on his own record label, Laughter's Good Records. His last album "Here Comes the Truth” (released in 2017) climbed to No. 3 on the comedy charts, accruing tens of millions of streams on Spotify and even spawning a Netflix special, according to the release.

His newest single, “Let Me In,” is now available for streaming and download on all music streaming platforms.

Carrington also released “Make it Christmas” which features his original song “Camouflage and Christmas Lights," a tribute to the U.S. military.