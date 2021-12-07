 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rodney Carrington coming to Greensboro's Tanger Center
0 Comments
top story

Rodney Carrington coming to Greensboro's Tanger Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Comedian, actor, singer and writer Rodney Carrington will bring his "Let Me In!" tour on March 24 to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at tangercenter.com and ticketmaster.com, according to a news release. Prices were not announced. 

A platinum-recording artist, Carrington recorded eight major record label comedy albums, followed by three albums on his own record label, Laughter's Good Records. His last album "Here Comes the Truth” (released in 2017) climbed to No. 3 on the comedy charts, accruing tens of millions of streams on Spotify and even spawning a Netflix special, according to the release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

His newest single, “Let Me In,” is now available for streaming and download on all music streaming platforms.

Carrington also released “Make it Christmas” which features his original song “Camouflage and Christmas Lights," a tribute to the U.S. military.

He also released a book, “Rodney Carrington, Coming Clean" published by Hatchette Books. Over the years, he's starred in his own TV sitcom, “Rodney," which ran for two seasons on ABC, co-wrote and co-starred with Toby Keith in the feature film, “Beer for My Horses,” which won the Tex Ritter Award from the ACM, and starred in his own Netflix special "Here Comes The Truth.”

He also has appeared on other TV shows, including the American Country Awards, hosting the American Country New Year's Eve Live show on FOX, and won "Supporting Character of the Year” from the CMT Music Video Awards for his appearance on the Trace Adkins' music video “I Got My Game On."

RodneyCarrington

Carrington 
0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

After 'Rust' interview, Alec Baldwin deletes his Twitter account

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MerleFest shares initial lineup for 2022 festival
Music

MerleFest shares initial lineup for 2022 festival

Fourteen-time Grammy Award winner Emmylou Harris, Greensky Bluegrass and Rissi Palmer are among the first round of artists announced for Merlefest, to be held from April 28 to May 1 on the campus of Wilkes Community College.

Rhiannon Giddens receives Grammy Award nominations
Music

Rhiannon Giddens receives Grammy Award nominations

The two Grammy nominations — for Best Folk Album and Best American Roots Song — are the latest honor for the 44-year-old Greensboro native, who is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and MacArthur "genius grant" recipient with an international career.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert