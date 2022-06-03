Sample Eastern Music Festival early with its annual Chamber Crawl

GREENSBORO — Get an early taste of the Eastern Music Festival with its sixth annual Chamber Crawl on June 18.

From 1 to 6 p.m., the public can watch and listen to local musicians in 10 downtown businesses.

They will perform at Triad Stage, Scuppernong Books, Jerusalem Market, Cheesecakes by Alex, The Green Bean, Little Brother Brewing, Ambleside Gallery, Lewis & Elm, The Bearded Goat and SouthEnd Brewing Co.

Musicians will include Consensus Duo (classical guitar), Quintet Sirocco (award-winning reed quintet), The Sononauts (postmodernism meets Tin Pan Alley), Unifour Brass Ensemble (brass quintet), and Juliet Gervasi-Azam (solo classical guitar).

The Chamber Crawl will offer audiences a preview of EMF, the nationally-recognized classical music festival and summer educational program based at Guilford College.

Students come from all over the world to study there with faculty from around the country.

The 2022 season will run from June 25 to July 30.

“EMF’s chamber crawl is all about finding the fun and unexpected while creating those spontaneous 'wow' moments," Christ Williams, EMF executive director, said via mail.

"We’re presenting classical, jazz and contemporary music in a variety of non-traditional venues and teasing out some of the ideas that we’ll present in fuller form throughout the festival season later this summer," Williams said.

"It is very casual and designed to encourage audiences to drop in and support our multiple partner venues throughout downtown Greensboro while simultaneously being introduced to EMF and what we do," Williams said.

There is no charge for the music, only for any food and drink consumed.

Several sponsors support the Chamber Crawl.

The full festival will include 60-plus performances by guest artists and ensembles of varying shapes and sizes.

They take place at EMF’s home venue in Dana Auditorium, as well as other Guilford College locations, Temple Emanuel and one in the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, and another in Boone, North Carolina at Appalachian State University.

For more information on each individual performance, visit easternmusicfestival.org/calendar/.

