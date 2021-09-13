Sarah Shook and the Disarmers are ready to play MerleFest, especially with COVID precautions in place

Q: How has it been being out on the road with the delta variant raging? MerleFest made the decision to go with mandatory vaccines or a negative test. Do those sorts of measures make you feel safer as a performer?

A: It’s been really surreal. Politicians have weaponized misinformation to dig deeper into their positions with zero regard for facts and in spite of a basic understanding of how airborne viral transmission works. Wearing masks has been proven to reduce the likelihood of transmission. Getting vaccinated has been proven to reduce the likelihood of transmission, and in breakthrough cases, vaccines have proven effective at reducing the chances of hospitalization, long-term health issues and death.

I think people are scared, and when they see instances of someone who wears masks getting sick or someone who is vaccinated getting sick, it reinforces this idea that there’s no point in even trying. It’s okay to admit that masks and vaccines are not 100% effective, but the good news is that there are extremely effective actions we can take to slow the spread, take the pressure of ICUs and ERs, and give yourself and your loved ones a better chance of making it through this thing.