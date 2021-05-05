Scaled-back EMF will return with summer of live music

GREENSBORO — After losing its 2020 in-person summer season to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eastern Music Festival will return to Guilford College in June — but with fewer students, faculty and live performances, smaller audiences and no guest artists.
“We are thrilled to be among the first arts organizations in our community to return to live and in-person concerts and educational programs this summer,” Chris Williams, EMF executive director, said in the announcement.
“We are confident our plans will offer all participants a safe and memorable EMF experience — the kind that can only come from learning and teaching in person and seeing a live music performance," Williams said.
Last year, the pandemic prompted the cancellation of live entertainment around the world to reduce the spread of the virus. So EMF created replacement online programming for last summer to help compensate.
EMF is a nonprofit organization supported by ticket sales, student tuition, grants and donations.
It typically attracts nearly 300 young music students from around the globe to Greensboro each summer, to study classical music with EMF’s acclaimed faculty and guest artists.
For the public, that usually means more than 65 classical music concerts and events in all — until summer 2020.
This summer — its 60th anniversary season — EMF will be back live and in person from June 26 through July 31.
EMF leaders have planned a socially-distanced summer.
They followed local and national health guidelines and recommendations from a team of health care advisers and the Guilford County Department of Health, the organization said in its announcement.
For example, performances in the 1,000-seat Dana Auditorium on the Guilford College campus will be limited to 200 socially-distanced seats in the audience per show.
“Despite the constraints and challenges, and for many a tragic time, EMF has persevered, and we are eager to offer all that is expected of an EMF summer — in a fashion that closely hews to the prevailing COVID-19 health and safety protocols,” Williams said in the announcement.
They expect 192 students, most ranging in age from 14 to 23, said Kelly Swindell, media and communications director. That's 70% of a full enrollment year such as 2019, when it had 265 students.
They will stay in single rooms in Guilford College dorms.
The classical guitar program is on hiatus for one season.
The number of faculty artists has been reduced to 42, about 53% of a full complement of 75, Swindell said.
Concerts and recitals
More than 35 concerts and recitals will be performed in compliance with current local, state, and federal health guidelines. Those will feature fewer performers on the stage, social distancing and wearing face masks.
Programs and available seating could change in response to any updated state guidelines.
Individual tickets will go on sale May 20 at easternmusicfestival.org/tickets. All tickets will be reserved-in-advance touchless/paperless for the safety of patrons and staff.
The 2021 season will include classical works for ensembles of varying shapes and sizes, including:
Tuesdays: Chamber Music with the Eastern Chamber Players
Wednesdays: Signature Performances featuring EMF Faculty Artists:
• June 30: The Mile-End Trio (Jeff Multer, violin; Julian Schwarz, cello; Marika Bournaki, piano)
• July 7: Violinist Jeff Multer leads EMF Faculty Artists in Vivaldi’s "Four Seasons"
• July 21: EMF Percussion Faculty in recital
• July 28: Pianist Awadagin Pratt in recital
Fridays: EMF Young Artists Orchestras
Saturdays: Eastern Festival Orchestra led by Gerard Schwarz, EMF music director
Dates for student chamber recitals and piano recitals will be announced soon.
“This season will be filled with the music we know our students want to learn and perform, our faculty artists yearn to teach, and our audiences cannot wait to hear again,” Gerard Schwarz said in the announcement.
“The enthusiasm and joy to perform music live is an EMF trademark," Schwarz said. "We know it will feel like a homecoming for our EMF family and community.”
Complete program details and featured soloists will be announced later this spring and posted at easternmusicfestival.org/calendar.
