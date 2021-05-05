Scaled-back EMF will return with summer of live music

This summer — its 60th anniversary season — EMF will be back live and in person from June 26 through July 31.

EMF leaders have planned a socially-distanced summer.

They followed local and national health guidelines and recommendations from a team of health care advisers and the Guilford County Department of Health, the organization said in its announcement.

For example, performances in the 1,000-seat Dana Auditorium on the Guilford College campus will be limited to 200 socially-distanced seats in the audience per show.

“Despite the constraints and challenges, and for many a tragic time, EMF has persevered, and we are eager to offer all that is expected of an EMF summer — in a fashion that closely hews to the prevailing COVID-19 health and safety protocols,” Williams said in the announcement.

They expect 192 students, most ranging in age from 14 to 23, said Kelly Swindell, media and communications director. That's 70% of a full enrollment year such as 2019, when it had 265 students.

They will stay in single rooms in Guilford College dorms.

The classical guitar program is on hiatus for one season.