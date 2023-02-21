GREENSBORO — Vincent Adam Paul frequently gets to work with his music idols, including on a project that airs Wednesday in the Triad on PBS.

Paul, who is CEO of Greensboro-based 7 Cinematics, said the company was asked to film and produce “A Night of Georgia Music” last March in Macon, Georgia’s historic Grand Opera House and Capricorn Sound Studios. Former Allman Brothers Band member and current Rolling Stones keyboardist Chuck Leavell was among the artists performing in the show.

“It’s magic. You’re going to go on a ride that you really didn’t expect,” Paul said of the show, which is scheduled to begin airing this month on public television across the country.

Paul said the Emmy Award-winning 7 Cinematics, a video music and streaming production company, has really grown its network of relationships in the industry and now produces about 100 live concerts a year.

“It’s almost crazy to think about it,” Paul said during a telephone interview Monday afternoon. “We’ve been so lucky.”

Paul said 7 Cinematics has become a top production company in the live music space. Their work, he said, takes them all over the world.

Since 2018, the company has focused on live music and is now thriving after the worst of the global coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been on a rocket ship,” Paul said of recent business opportunities. “We’ve gone well past what I could’ve dreamed.”

Paul won his first Emmy when he produced a 2014 livestream concert broadcast with fellow North Carolinians, The Avett Brothers. In addition to a dozen Emmy nominations, 7 Cinematics has a total of four Emmy wins.

Paul hopes the company can continue to do “special” work like “A Night of Georgia Music.”

“We were lucky enough to be there to bottle the potion,” Paul said of the Georgia show. “You really just got to watch it. It will give you chills, almost right out of the gate.”

In addition to Leavell, the Georgia show features R.E.M. founding member and Macon native Mike Mills, as well as Macon native and internationally renowned violin soloist Robert McDuffie, who was joined by students from Mercer University’s Robert McDuffie Center for Strings. Larry Brumley, of the university, was the show’s executive producer.

While he frequently travels all over the nation for his work, Paul said it’s always good to come home.

“I love my Greensboro,” he said.