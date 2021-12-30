Singer Rick Astley is grateful for the Rickroll, says he’s ‘never gonna give up’ anything in 2022

With a big advertising campaign in gear and a U.S. tour on the way, ‘80s pop star Rick Astley has no plans to give anything up in 2022. But first, he sportingly looked back at the Rickroll phenomenon, which he still finds hard to explain.

The 55-year-old singer said he was first Rickrolled when a friend from Los Angeles sent him an email that included the snippet around the time the trend began 15 years ago. It’s an internet prank where the music video for his 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” pops up unexpectedly after someone clicks on an email link they think is for something else.

“I didn’t know what a Rickroll was, so I thought he was being what he thought was funny, and I sent him a very short email back asking ‘What are you doing?’” Astley recalled.

He notes that at the time, being able to look up old music videos on YouTube at all was less common.

“It was pretty weird honestly, and it took me a while to grasp it,” he said from his suburban London home via Zoom.